“West Point on the March”

The West Point Band will present its annual performance of “West Point on the March” at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Eisenhower Hall Theatre. Come hear one of America’s greatest marching bands do what they do best, play marches. You’ll hear works by The March King, John Philip Sousa, as well as other wind band favorites, including works by James Barnes, Frank Ticheli and Julie Giroux.

This concert is free and open to all. In the event of snow, the concert will be held on Jan. 22. Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities. For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.