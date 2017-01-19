2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Skeet & Trap: The Skeet & Trap team traveled to the historic Greenwich Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut Jan. 14 to compete against the club’s shooters for the first time in more than 20 years.

Despite the competition based on unusual events such as “modern skeet,” doubles skeet and wobble trap, the cadets emerged victorious by a large margin over Greenwich.

After the competition, the cadets were treated to a gourmet lunch in the main historic clubhouse.

Cycling: The Army West Point Cycling team finished an outstanding fourth in team omnium

Jan. 14 in Hartford, Connecticut. In its second Cyclocross National Championships, the team had four riders competing in the male collegiate division (Class of 2017 Cadet Tristan Manderfeld, Class of 2018 Cadet Dylan Allen and Class of 2019 Cadets Wyatt Gengler and Ammon Okazaki) and one female (Class of 2019 Cadet Monte Ho) competing in the women’s collegiate division.

Manderfeld finished in 18th position, and Wyatt Gengler finished in 26th out of over 60 competitors. The other riders rode a very tough race and competed with some of the best collegiate cyclists. Ho made her first appearance at Nationals and rode very well rising to the occasion and pushing herself.

Manderfeld also raced in the U23 Pro Men Race and raced with a lot of intensity against the best riders the nation has to offer. Looking back on the season, the team accomplished a lot including a dominant win of the Eastern Collegiate Cycling Conference title, multiple overall season podiums in all categories, and topped it off with a fourth-place finish at nationals as a team.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

