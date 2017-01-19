Army Wrestling surges past Penn for EIWA victory

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior Samson Imonode notched his 16th win of the season with an 8-4 decision over Penn’s Joe Heyob Sunday in Philadelphia. Army West Point Wrestling earned an 18-14 victory over Penn in an Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association match. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Senior Samson Imonode notched his 16th win of the season with an 8-4 decision over Penn’s Joe Heyob Sunday in Philadelphia. Army West Point Wrestling earned an 18-14 victory over Penn in an Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association match. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Wrestling team used a four-match winning streak to pull ahead of the Penn Quakers, earning an 18-14 victory over its Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) opponent on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Black Knights improve to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in EIWA matches, while the Quakers fall to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights improved to 15-12-1 all-time against Penn.

• This was the first time Army defeated the Quakers since 2013-14 when it earned a 21-13 victory in Philadelphia.

• Head coach Kevin Ward earned the 10th dual win of his career and his team’s fourth of the season, setting a new personal best at West Point.

• Army is currently on a three-match winning streak, its longest since winning four straight in 2013-14.

• Senior Samson Imonode notched his 16th win of the season, tying a single-season personal best set in 2014-15.

• Fellow firstie Trevor Smith notched the 12th win of his senior campaign, tying his single-season high from 2013-14 and 2015-16.

• Smith evened his career record to 38-38.

• Sophomore Conner Ziegler made his season debut in dual meet action and his first-career dual at 133 lbs.

• Ziegler documented the first dual victory of his career.

• Senior Logan Everett notched his 15th win of the season.

Key moment

• Senior heavyweight Trevor Smith took a commanding 5-0 decision which sparked a four-match winning streak to push Army to an 18-7 lead.

How it happened

• 165: Andrew Mendel dec. over Brooks Martino, 10-5 (Army leads, 3-0);

• 174: #10 Casey Kent maj. dec. over Ben Harvey, 8-0 (Penn leads, 4-3);

• 184: Samson Imonode dec. over Joe Heyob, 8-4 (Army leads, 6-4);

• 197: #15 Frank Mattiace dec. over Rocco Caywood, 3-1 (Penn leads, 7-6);

• 285: Trevor Smith dec. over Tyler Hall, 5-0 (Army leads, 9-7);

• 125: Trey Chalifoux dec. over Jeremy Schwartz, 7-2 (Army leads, 12-7);

• 133: Conner Ziegler dec. over Tristin DeVincenzo, 6-5 (Army leads, 15-7);

• 141: #16 Logan Everett dec. over A.J. Vindici, 10-4 (Army leads, 18-7);

• 149: Joe Oliva dec. over Lucas Weiland, 4-0 (Army leads, 18-10);

• 157: May Bethea maj. dec. over Mark Marchetti, 12-4 (Army won 18-14).