BBC Lifeworks

• Donate your old cell phone: Did you get a new cell phone for the holidays? Wondering what to do with your old one? After you’ve transferred your data to the new one, donate your old phone.

The phones do not have to be usable. Drop off location is B126 Washington Road. Proceeds go toward a great charity.

• Harness Racing Museum tour: Join us for a tour at The Harness Racing Museum in Goshen from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23. Participants will walk through the museum and enjoy horse-themed games, make a horsey craft and take a ride on the 3D-harness racing simulator.

Transportation is on own, please carpool. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the number of adults and children names and ages that are attending by Wednesday.

Lunch and beverages will be provided.

• Inspire Your Heart with Art Day: Inspire Your Heart with Art Day is a day to celebrate art and the effect it can have on your heart (emotions). Art is valued and appreciated for all sorts of reasons and to honor this day, LifeWorks has planned an activity to inspire your little “heart-ist.”

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at 126B Washington Road. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Jan. 26.