DPE Faculty Outreach uses combatives to stay active

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Department of Physical Education instructors grapple during the January DPE Faculty Outreach Fitness Session, combatives, on Jan. 11. During the monthly lunchtime events, West Point staff, faculty and community members are invited to partake in a different fitness session. Department of Physical Education instructors grapple during the January DPE Faculty Outreach Fitness Session, combatives, on Jan. 11. During the monthly lunchtime events, West Point staff, faculty and community members are invited to partake in a different fitness session.

The Department of Physical Education started the New Year promoting staff and faculty fitness with a combatives workshop Jan. 11. Each month, DPE hosts lunchtime “DPE Faculty Outreach Fitness Sessions” hoping to ensure yearlong wellness amongst U.S. Military Academy staff, faculty and community members despite the colder temperatures.

“We’re trying to incorporate faculty outreach throughout the entire USMA installation,” Capt. Cameron Turner, a DPE combatives instructor and organizer of the event, said. “We picked combatives for January because of the weather outside, and also because it’s something different.”

DPE hosts a new physical activity workshop every month to teach the basics to novice participants, and hopefully a novel trick to the seasoned veterans. In doing so, they hope more people will partake in the event, regardless of skill level.

“Anyone who even has an interest in combatives, maybe civilians, or active duty instructors who want to get back into it, this is a great little segue to come back and integrate with us and then we can get to know them, build bridges and then further develop relationships with them,” Turner added.

Department of Public Works employee Michelle Alva said she got a lot out of her first DPE Faculty Outreach Fitness Session.

“It’s really important, one to meet new people, and two to find some physical activity that we can all learn that can help us,” she said. “I’d like to just expand my experience in combatives, I’m a little rusty, I’m prior service military and I’d like to learn more.”

Alva emphasized the importance of taking the time to get a workout in during the work day.

“It’s good for our welfare as employees here at West Point, it helps motivate us and keeps us in shape, keeps us happy, and keeps us healthy,” she added.

Systems Engineering Instructor Jonathan Belmont agrees.

“For me (combatives) is the most enjoyable kind of physical activity, I feel like I’m getting something out of it,” he said. “I’m learning some practical skills and getting a great workout at the same time.”

Although Belmont is well versed in combatives, he was still able to learn some new tricks.

“I was a level three instructor up at Fort Drum so I taught my own course before,” Belmont said. “But it’s always changing so it was nice to come here and see some new techniques that are being taught in the course’s latest and greatest.”

Both Alva and Belmont plan to return for DPE’s future events.

Next month’s DPE Faculty Outreach Fitness Session will be Aquatics in Crandall Pool at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 22.