Fine Arts Festival showcases artistic talent at West Point

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The West Point Youth Center was adorned with art work from roughly 180 children Jan. 13 at the annual Fine Arts Festival sponsored by MWR and the Boys and Girls Club of America. Members of the Culinary Club prepared and served food, and Pekina Matautia and Destiny Bryant performed at the event. The West Point Youth Center was adorned with art work from roughly 180 children Jan. 13 at the annual Fine Arts Festival sponsored by MWR and the Boys and Girls Club of America. Members of the Culinary Club prepared and served food, and Pekina Matautia and Destiny Bryant performed at the event. Pekina Matautia provided music during the MWR and Youth Center annual Arts Festival Jan. 13. Pekina entered the art contest last year as well as played the piano. This year she wanted to concentrate more on music and sang Jason Mraz’s song "I'm Yours." Pekina will be auditioning for "Amerca's Got Talent" show at Queens College in two weeks. Pekina Matautia provided music during the MWR and Youth Center annual Arts Festival Jan. 13. Pekina entered the art contest last year as well as played the piano. This year she wanted to concentrate more on music and sang Jason Mraz’s song "I'm Yours." Pekina will be auditioning for "Amerca's Got Talent" show at Queens College in two weeks.

The West Point Youth Center was again filled with the representations of the artistic skills of about 180 participants from the ages of 6 through 18 at the 14th annual West Point Youth Services Fine Arts Festival co-sponsored by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Fine Arts Program Jan. 13.

The Fine Arts Program encourages artistic expression in multiple mediums such as mixed media, oil/acrylic, multicolored drawing, watercolor and collage for children ages 6 through 18.

“Some of the art comes from children’s artwork from the West Point Middle School, some here at the Youth Center, school age center and the fine arts club,” Aaron Behrman, middle school and teen director at the West Point Youth Center, said.

Behrman said those that win the local arts festival go on to the regional competition held at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fitchburg and Leominster in Massachusetts between February and April, although an official date has not yet been announced.

Those that win the regional competition will go on to compete in the National Competition in Washington D.C. in May.

The Fine Arts Festival at the Youth Center tends to be a group affair with musical accompaniment, this year with Pekina Matautia singing and Destiny Bryant on keyboard. Members of the Culinary Club, Abigail Benson, Casidy Smith, Ava Mann and Kathryn Laird prepared and served food presented to everyone who attended the event.

Gretchen Goethals, 12, talked about her submission for the multicolored and monochromatic drawing sections.

“I’m currently in art class and I enjoy drawing people or animals,” Goethals said. “I kept fiddling with this one, (a portrait drawing.) Last year, there was a contest to draw a hall pass for the WPMS and I found out about a month ago that I won. I got the hall pass and a key chain.”

Goethals won for the monochromatic drawing and the multicolored drawing event and will be entering the regional competition.

Pekina Matautia entered the Arts Festival last year as well as provided musical accompaniment. Matautia entertained those at the event with a song by Jason Mraz, “I’m Yours.”

“I didn’t enter anything artistic,” Matautia said. “I wanted to concentrate more on music. I am going to be auditioning for “America’s Got Talent,” at Queens College in about two weeks.”

Winners from the local competition include:

Ages 6-9

• Collage: Dominic Boucher, age 8;

• Mixed Media: Emmaline Rhoades, age 6;

• Oil/Acrylic: Ammon Allen, age 6;

• Multicolored Drawing: Beth Reeves, age 8.

Ages 10-12

• Collage: Skye Evans, age 10;

• Monochromatic and Multicolored Drawing: Gretchen Goethals, age 12;

• Oil/Acrylic: Bryce Prairie, age 12;

• Watercolor: Emily Gregory, age 11.

Ages 13-15

• Watercolor: Marie Gregory, age 14.