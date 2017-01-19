FOR THE ADULTS
Cyberbullying Workshop
The Cyberbullying workshop: For Parents & Caregivers of Children of All Ages, presented by ACS’s EFMP Together, Listening & Connecting (T.L.C.) is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19, Building 140, CDC–Lee Area. The snow date is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 20.
Cyberbullying is a real and growing problem for today’s youth (and even adults). Join us for this hands-on workshop to talk about the what, where and how to stop cyberbullying.
For details, call 845-938-5655.
Ski Special Cadet Discount Weeks
• Class of 2019—Yearling Discount—Jan. 30-Feb. 5;
• Class of 2017—100th Night Discount—Feb. 13-19;
• Class of 2020—Plebe Parent Discount—March 6-12.
Hours available to get the discounts: 3-9 p.m. Monday- Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
For details on special discounts, call 938-8810.