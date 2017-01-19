Goff medals in two events at West Point Open

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Junior Nathan Goff was runner-up on high bar and third on parallel bars, and classmate Seth Cannon earned the silver on vault turning in Army West Point’s top performances in the individual finals of the West Point Gymnastics Open Jan. 14 at Christl Arena.

How it happened

Penn State and Nebraska, ranked fifth and seventh, respectively, in the Collegiate Gymnastics Association (CGA) pre-season coaches’ poll, dominated the individual finals claiming first and second.

Goff denied them in high bar after turning in a 14.25 to trail Penn State’s Dominic DiFulvio’s winning mark of 14.75. The Army all-arounder’s score bettered his mark of 14.00 that he set in prelims Jan. 13.

In addition to winning a medal on high bar, Goff took third on parallel bars posting a 13.65 where Nebraska’s Daniel Leal (14.67) and Franz Card (14.05) grabbed the top two slots.

Cannon also shined individually turning in a 13.85 on parallel bars, just off the second-place mark of 13.95 earned by Nebraska’s Card as the Huskers went one-two in that event with Daniel Leal crowned the champion behind a 14.6.

Army junior Ryan Wilson also competed on vault where he turned in a 13.55 as three Black Knights were among the individual competitors.

Top teams

Penn State, who defended its Open title Friday night, continued to dominate the meet on Saturday where the Nittany Lions walked off with four individual champions as they went one-two in three of the events.

Nebraska went one-two on vault with Antonio Castro the individual winner (14.05) along with claiming parallel bars in Leal.

Both the Nittany Lions and Huskers are in the Big Ten, and Army is a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC).

Comments

Nathan Goff (reference high bar): “Yes, it was a good set and I have been working on it, and it was satisfying. It was better than the first day.

“I also hit the set on parallel bars, and I hit both cleanly.

“The plan for Penn State is to increase the degree of difficulty, so I will be looking to throw in more skills to get a higher score,” Goff added.

Coach Doug Van Everen: “I am very happy as Nathan (Goff) certainly belongs in the top of the group here and I am super glad he qualified for the Winter National Championships, along with placing so high today.

“Seth (Cannon) did an outstanding vault and Ryan (Wilson) as well. All-in-all, it was very successful tonight. I think we did a great job for all the parents, spectators, athletes and everybody who came to this event,” Van Everen added.