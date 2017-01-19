JUST ANNOUNCED

West Point Racquetball League

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2017 West Point Racquetball league open to all USMA Personnel 18 years of age and older.

The league will be held on the fourth floor of Arvin Gym.

There will be two leagues depending on the participation numbers. One highly competitive and the second open to beginners and moderate competitive division.

League play may be played anytime during the day as long as your opponent can also play at the same time. That includes noontime, early morning before classes or work, evenings and/or weekends.

This will be a monthly league with different formats for each month. The first month will be a blind draw four-person per bracket format.

You will play everyone in your four-person bracket. Then, the top two in each bracket will play in a championship bracket and the lower two will play in a consolation bracket.

Since this is monthly league, other people may join in upcoming months or you may drop out if the scheduling is too much for you.

When you sign up, include your email, work and cell number so your opponent can contact you to play. You may play one or all three of your bracket matches on the same day if you wish.

All results of your matches results must be emailed or phone in to Jim McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or jim.mcguinness@usma.edu. There will be a master bracket on a bulletin board outside the MWR Office in the second floor basketball gym at Arvin Gym.

2016 U.S. Army Digital Photo Contest

Open to all authorized MWR patrons, with the exception of employees of the Army Arts & Crafts program, their family members and other individuals engaged in the development and implementation or direct execution of this promotion, including Army senior leadership and the marketing staff, may not participate in this promotion.

Participants may enter three photos per category at the Garrison level. Photos should be high resolution jpg files between 150KB and 2MB (maximum size allowed) and high resolution suitable for printing at 300 dpi.

Photos with a date stamp or photographer’s name on the photo will be disqualified. Photos taken for official duty, illustrations, training aids or similar assignments are not eligible.

There are two divisions:

1. Military: Active duty military members;

2. Other eligible participants: Family members, retirees, civilians, contractors, etc.

The contest is open for submissions through Jan. 31.

For all the contest rules and regulations, visit www.armymwr.com/digitalphoto. For details, call 938-4812.