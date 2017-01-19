Keller Corner

KACH PT Dept. provides free running clinic

Keller Army Community Hospital Physical Therapy Department’s will conduct a free running clinic.

The running clinic is scheduled for 3 p.m. today at the PTD.

All runners will receive:

• Slow motion video gait analysis of their running form;

• Short class on running form;

• Running Shoe evaluation;

• Flexibility screening;

• Strength screening;

• Exercises deemed appropriate.

For details or to schedule an appointment/slot in the course, call the Physical Therapy Department at (845) 938–3324.

KACH EDIS provides free Developmental/Hearing Screenings

West Point’s Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) program is scheduled to provide developmental/hearing screenings for West Point children from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Screenings, which are for children ages birth to five (5) years, will be conducted at the Stony CDC (1207 Patrick Trail, West Point, NY) in conjunction with Audiology, EDIS and West Point Schools.

This service is “by appointment only.” To make an appointment, call EDIS at 845-938-2689 or 938-6868. Some children may need help in reaching their developmental milestones in communication skills, learning, behavior and/or social interactions.

The EDIS staff provides parent support and training to assist the child/family in reaching those milestones. EDIS is a voluntary program that encourages parental involvement and participation.

KACH Emergency Department/Room has relocated

The Keller Army Community Hospital Emergency Dept./Emergency Room has relocated to their temporary location to the west/left of the main entry lobby.

Signs will direct emergency patients into Keller’s main parking lot and to enter through the main entry.

A temporary Emergency Room reception and waiting area will be located adjacent to the current Pharmacy waiting area.

The ‘permanent’ Emergency Room is scheduled to re-open in Spring 2017.

The multi-phased, military construction project, to renovate Keller Army Community Hospital, is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2018.