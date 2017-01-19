MWI hosts Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Giunta

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta spoke at the Modern War Institute Speaker Series Jan. 10. He spoke to cadets about his Army experience, leadership and teamwork. Giunta received the medal in 2010 for his actions on Oct. 25, 2007 when his platoon was ambushed in the Korengal Valley of eastern Afghanistan. Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta spoke at the Modern War Institute Speaker Series Jan. 10. He spoke to cadets about his Army experience, leadership and teamwork. Giunta received the medal in 2010 for his actions on Oct. 25, 2007 when his platoon was ambushed in the Korengal Valley of eastern Afghanistan.

The West Point Modern War Institute held its first speaker series event of 2017, highlighting Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta, the first living Medal of Honor recipient since the Vietnam era. Giunta addressed staff, faculty and 800 cadets who greeted him and left him with a standing ovation.

Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Navas, DMI instructor, who was Giunta’s platoon sergeant in Afghanistan, introduced Giunta.

“I had the privilege to serve with Sal in Afghanistan,” Navas said. “As Giunta’s platoon sergeant, his medal represents all of our sacrifices and losses because of his position as a rifle team leader, to shoot, move and communicate. No one is more deserving to represent our voices and recognizing that this was something greater than ourselves.”

Giunta began by telling the cadets that he is here, not because of his Medal of Honor, but as a member of a team. A theme that flowed through his speech.

“A team much greater than myself and I know that sounds like a cliché,” Giunta said. “I didn’t know that prior to experiencing it. Sgt. Navas was my first team leader in the Army. He was my first leader where I got experience. About a year later after that, he became my squad leader in the Army and about two or three years later, he became my platoon sergeant. You see these people in these leadership roles and how they just keep coming back around because their focus is not about what they are doing next, it’s about how we are going to be better.”

Giunta said good leaders don’t care about I or me or you, they care about us, holistically, not just when it’s convenient or being critiqued.

Giunta received the Medal of Honor in 2010 for his actions on Oct. 25, 2007 during Operation Rock Avalanche when his platoon was ambushed in the Korengal Valley of eastern Afghanistan and he spoke about his experience on that deadly moonlit night.

Then, Spec. Giunta’s platoon was ambushed in what is known as an L-shaped style ambush that threatened to invade the squad. Giunta advanced through intense enemy gunfire trying to find out what was going on and looking for a couple of his men. One of them, Sgt. Joshua Brennan, was walking point, meaning he was in the first and most exposed position when he went missing from the squad. Giunta saw three individuals and recognized that two were Afghans. He then realized they were carrying Brennan.

“They were dragging Brennan, one by the legs and one by his arms,” Giunta said. “I pursued them, firing at them, killing one and wounding the other, the second Afghan dropped Brennan and fled. I reached Brennan, who was shot and seriously wounded, but conscious and I pulled him back toward the rest of the squad and tended to his wounds and waited for evacuation.”

Giunta didn’t know it then, but the medic for the platoon was killed but Staff Sgt. Brothers, a male nurse who had volunteered for the mission, rushed to the injured man and performed a tracheotomy on Brennan on the side of the mountain.

Brennan died the next day in surgery, but Giunta stopped the fight and stopped them from taking a Soldier at great risk to himself.

Giunta said he was a junior in high school on Sept. 11, 2001 and he remembered that feeling of America being attacked and had even read a book about another attack, about Pearl Harbor and how America didn’t ask other countries to assist. The American people stood up and raised their hands and said they would do something about it “and they changed the face of the planet because of selflessness, because of courage, not to dominate, not for control, not to start a fight but certainly to end a fight.”

“My senior year was about over and I started thinking about the future and I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I had the energy, but not the motivation,” Giunta said. “I had a girlfriend, I had a job and it was about me, me, me.

“One day, while I was sweeping the floor at Subway, this radio announcement came on the radio, ‘Come on down, see a recruiter and join the U.S. Army and get a free T-shirt,’” he added. “So I went down to talk to the recruiter. I wasn’t going to join the Army I just wanted the shirt. But the recruiter told me something that I don’t think I was prepared to hear at the time, he told me the truth. ‘You’re an 18-year-old able bodied male and if you want to make a tangible difference for the people of your country, join the U.S. Army.’”

“Wow, that sounded cool, to make a tangible difference. But I still wanted the T-shirt and he gave it to me,” Giunta said.

The recruiter suggested Giunta take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test or ASVAB which he did and passed. Giunta was told he could do anything he wanted as an enlisted personnel in the Army. Before he knew it, Giunta went into the Airborne Infantry Regiment.

Giunta served in the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and worked in a support role of the unit then deployed in Afghanistan.

“There’s something to be said about standing on a plane as a paratrooper,” Giunta said. “It’s not because you are going skydiving, it’s not that you are going to see all the pretty sights going down, it’s that you are going into somewhere that is so dangerous, that we are not going to put a boat, we’re not going to put a tank and we’re not going to put anything on the ground. We’re just going to drop a whole bunch of people from the sky into the unknown. That’s kind of scary.”

“But there is something that is guaranteed,” Giunta told the crowd. “Everyone that is there with you from the first person to the last person is on the same team. You are only as strong as the team you bring to the fight. You have to bring everyone that is important to you to be the best that you can. That commitment, no matter what, you make yourself go because they did. You experience that sort of commitment. That is something pretty amazing. It’s about the team. Sooner or later, you can’t do it yourself; you have to depend on the team.”