OUTSIDE THE GATES

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum debuts Nature Myths and Stories

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will be debuting a new program “Nature Myths and Stories” at 10 a.m. Sunday in Cornwall.

Join Environmental Educator, Kristen O’Hara, at the Outdoor Discovery Center on Muser Drive (across from 174 Angola Road) to hear a tale or two, accompanied by animal pelts, tracks and games.

Come and learn about nature and history in a fun and creative way. This program is for adults and families with children ages 3 and up. There is a small fee for this event. Enjoy free same day admission to the Wildlife Education Center.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.