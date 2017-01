Sports calendar Corps Squad

9 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Sacred Heart, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

11 a.m.—Women’s Basketball vs. Navy, Christl Arena.

Noon—Men’s Tennis vs. Marist, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Noon—Men’s and Women’s Swimming vs. George Mason and Boston, Crandall Pool.

1:30 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Navy, Christl Arena.

7:35 p.m.—Hockey vs. Royal Military Academy, Tate Rink.

Jan. 28

3 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Bucknell, Christl Arena.

Feb. 1

7 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Lafayette, Christl Arena.

Feb. 3

1 p.m.—Women’s Tennis vs. Binghamton, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

**To see the upcoming Army West Point Black Knights Schedule, visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/calendar.aspx?vtype=list.