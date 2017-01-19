Superintendent’s Town Hall, Awards

Charlie Peddy, (second from right) the Director of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the civilian equivalent to the Legion of Merit, for his service to the West Point community. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Charlie Peddy, (second from right) the Director of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the civilian equivalent to the Legion of Merit, for his service to the West Point community. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Calsen Jr. hosted his Staff and Faculty Semi-Annual Town Hall and Awards Recognition Ceremony in Robinson Auditorium Jan. 13. Caslen began the afternoon presentation awarding certificates and coins to members of the staff and faculty who have exemplified exceptional service to the Academy.

In addition, Catherine Weidenhof, 2nd Regimental Coordinator in USCC, received a certificate and pin for 50 years of government service. Following the awards presentation, Caslen hosted his town hall, touching on topics like the West Point vision and his priorities.