“West Point on the March”

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

The West Point Band will present its annual performance of “West Point on the March” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Hall Theatre. Come hear one of America’s greatest marching bands do what they do best, play marches.

You’ll hear works by The March King, John Philip Sousa, as well as other wind band favorites, including works by James Barnes, Frank Ticheli and Julie Giroux. This concert is free and open to everyone. In the event of snow, the concert will be held on Sunday. For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.