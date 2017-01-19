Women’s Basketball grabs 53-51 win over American

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team erased an early 11-point deficit and held on for a 53-51 Patriot League win over American on Sunday at Christl Arena.

Army improves to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the Patriot League with the victory, while American drops to 7-10 and 4-2.

Junior Destinee Morris made her first career start and led all players with 16 points.

Junior Aliyah Murray finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Jess Lewis tallied 10 points and a career-best seven boards. Sophomore Madison Hovren added seven points and seven rebounds, and junior Daizjah Morris netted seven points.

Army outshot American, 22-6, at the free throw line, with the Black Knights going 22-of-28 (78.6 percent). Hovren, Lewis, Destinee Morris and Murray all made five free throws on the afternoon.

Maria Liddane led the Eagles with 14 points and five assists, while Cecily Carl had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Lauren Crisler contributed 12 points and seven boards.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army earns its third straight win over American to improve to 17-18 in the series between the schools.

• The Cadets pick up their sixth win in a row over the Eagles at Christl Arena.

• Destinee Morris appeared in the starting lineup for the first time in her 66 games in an Army uniform.

• Sunday’s win was the first time Destinee Morris finished as Army’s leading scorer.

• Hovren’s double-double streak came to an end at five games.

• Hovren played just four minutes in the first half after being sidelined because of foul trouble, and finished with seven points and six rebounds in the second half alone.

• Lewis’ seven rebounds were a career high.

Turning point

• Army trailed 13-2 late in the first quarter and entered the second period down, 13-5. The Black Knights responded with 10 unanswered points to begin a 26-8 run that left them with a 28-21 advantage at the half.

• American came back to make it a two-point game on three occasions late in the fourth quarter, but Army never trailed again after taking the lead at the 6:21 mark of the second quarter.

How it happened

• American opened with the game’s first six points before controlling a 13-5 advantage after one.

• Lewis hit a three-pointer with 31 seconds remaining in the period to give the Black Knights their first made field goal of the afternoon.

• Army began the second quarter with seven unanswered points to build its run to 10-0 and move back to within one, 13-12, with 7:58 left in the half.

• Destinee Morris made a three-pointer with 7:18 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 15-15 before Lewis knocked in a jumper from the free throw line to give Army its first lead of the contest, 17-15, with 6:21 until the break.

• The Cadets outscored the Eagles, 23-8, during the second quarter and led by as many as nine (28-19 with 2:16 remaining). The hosts led, 28-21, at the half.

• Crisler made a lay-up for American to bring the visitors back to within three, 30-27, with 6:50 to play in the third period.

• Army used an 8-2 run over the next 4:22 to build a nine-point cushion, 38-29, with 2:27 remaining in the third frame.

• Both teams scored two points in the last 2:08 of the quarter, as Army maintained its nine-point advantage, 40-31, entering the fourth.

• The Black Knights kept the Eagles at a distance of at least five points until the 3:59 mark of the fourth quarter, when Carl buried a jumper to make the score 45-41.

• A lay-up from Liddane got American’s deficit down to two, 49-47, with 17 seconds remaining, but Destinee Morris made a pair of free throws two seconds later to boost Army’s lead back to four.

• Emily Kinneston made a jumper for the Eagles to make the score 51-49 with eight ticks left and Destinee Morris answered with two more free throws to give Army a 53-49 advantage with six seconds on the clock.

• Crisler scored the game’s final bucket with one second left and Army held on for the two-point victory.