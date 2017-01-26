2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Men’s Volleyball: The Men’s Army Volleyball team continued to show improvement and ended up going 4-2 by winning its last four games to win the silver bracket at a tournament Jan. 21-22 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The team beat perennial power houses Virginia and Virginia Tech. Army defeated Virginia Tech, who finished last year ranked third in the nation, in three sets to win the silver bracket.

Pistol: The Army Pistol team hosted The Citadel in an intercollegiate pistol match Jan. 20-21. Army won the first event, Free Pistol, with a score of 2,008-2,002. Class of 2017 Cadet Jeff Schanz had the team high score of 524 out of a possible 600. He was closely followed by classmate Mark Lister who shot a 513. Class of 2017 Cadet Travis Moody shot a 490 and Class of 2019 Cadet Caleb Roth shot a 481.

Army also won the Air Pistol event with a score of 2,230 to The Citadel’s 2,186. Schanz led the scoring again with an outstanding 565. Moody shot a 562, Lister shot a 556 and Caleb Roth recorded a 547 to round out the team score.

The Citadel bounced back to win the final event, Standard Pistol, with a score of 2,096 to Army’s 2,069. Class of 2018 Cadet Dillon Schaaf had Army’s top score of 524, but he was not on the scoring team. Moody shot a 523, Lister shot a 519, Class of 2017 Cadet Minhee Pak shot a 517 and Schanz recorded a 510.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

