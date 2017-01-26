Army Men’s Swimming and Diving scores big wins on Senior Day Jan.21

By Jordan Vitkauskas Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men's Swimming and Diving team celebrates after recording victories over American University, Boston University and George Mason University Jan. 21 at Crandall Pool, which was also Senior Day. Army West Point defeated George Mason, 218-79, and was victorious over BU, 180-117. The Black Knights also beat American, 236-48. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Swimming and Diving team recorded victories over American Univesity, Boston University and George Mason University Jan. 21 at Crandall Pool, which was also Senior Day.

Meet highlights

Army defeated George Mason, 218-79, and was victorious over Boston University, 180-117. The Black Knights also beat American, 236-48.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Josh Sembrano, Joseph Daniels, Jason Rodriguez and Evin Rude took home the top spot with a time of 1:31.82.

Tom Ottman swam to a first-place finish in 1000-yard freestyle with a mark of 9:27.12. Jay Yang came in second with a time of 9:30.50.

Sembrano and Matt McPheters went 1-2, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke with corresponding marks of 50.28 seconds and 51.78 seconds.

Brandon McCredie touched the wall in 20.80 seconds to win the 50-yard freestyle.

Ty Dang and Daniels took the top two respective spots in the 200-yard breaststroke with corresponding marks of 2:03.99 and 2:05.13.

In the three-meter dive, Hudson Kay won with a final score of 295.25.