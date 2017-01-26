Army Wrestling continues winning streak at Binghamton

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore 133-pound Austin Harry got Army out to a 5-0 lead with his second technical fall of the weekend to set the tone for the match as Army West Point defeated Binghamton, 22-14, in Binghamton, N.Y. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point wrestling team won another road match, this time with a 22-14 decision at Binghamton on Sunday from the West Gym in Binghamton, New York.

Army improved to 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA), while the Bearcats dropped to 5-4 on the season and 5-2 in EIWA matches.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights are now 8-2 all-time against the Bearcats.

• Army jumps to 5-0 on road the season, the most in a season since 2011-12.

• The Cadets have now won five-straight duals, matching the mark set in 2013-14 when Army defeated Harvard, American, Penn, Drexel and Bucknell in consecutive matches.

• Austin Harry, Russ Parsons, Andrew Mendel and Samson Imonode all went 2-0 on the weekend, while 141-pounders Logan Everett and Noah Hanau each went 1-0.

• Sophomore 133-pounder Austin Harry documented his second technical fall of the weekend, his third of the season. The Harvey’s Lake, Pa., native now has 20 victories and five tech. falls in his career.

• Harry set new single-season bests in tech. falls (three) and bonus point wins (five).

• Mendel documented his 15th-career bonus point victory with a 17-0 tech. fall over Jake Einbinder.

• Freshman Ben Harvey earned his 15th win of the season.

• Imonode upset 11th-ranked Steve Schneider for his first win over a ranked opponent on the season.

Key moment

Sophomore Austin Harry got Army out to a 5-0 lead with his second technical fall of the weekend to set the tone for the match.

How it happened

133: Austin Harry tech. fall over Ian Lupole, 17-1 (Army leads, 5-0);

141: #16 Logan Everett dec. over Dylan Caruana, 3-2 (Army leads, 8-0);

149: Parker Kropman maj. dec. over Lucas Weiland, 11-3 (Army leads, 8-4);

157: #17 Russ Parsons dec. over Tristan Rifanburg, 5-0 (Army leads, 11-4);

165: Andrew Mendel tech. fall over Jake Einbinder, 17-0 (Army leads, 16-4);

174: Ben Harvey dec. over Anthony DePrez, 5-3 (Army leads, 19-4);

184: Samson Imonode dec. over #11 Steve Schneider, 4-3 (Army leads, 22-4);

197: Mark Tracy maj. dec. over Rocco Caywood, 13-4 (Army leads, 22-8);

285: Connor Calkins dec. over Trevor Smith, 6-3 (Army leads, 22-11);

125: Steven Bulzomi dec. over Trey Chalifoux, 6-4 (Army leads, 22-14).

Coaches corner

• Head Coach Kevin Ward—“I think we’ve definitely made progress. That’s the biggest thing we’ve been focused on is making sure we don’t get caught up with wins and losses and focusing on just marking progress every week.”

• “For today’s win over Binghamton, I just thought that we had some really gutsy performances, especially from Ben Harvey and Samson Imonode. Those guys had to battle hard to win in the third period, and I thought they showed a lot of toughness. I’m really proud of their fight and am excited to see them continue wrestling like that throughout the rest of the season.”

• “To be honest, I thought that even in some matches we won this weekend, we were exposed a little bit in some areas that we need to recognize and address quickly.”