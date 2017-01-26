BBC Lifeworks

• Inspire Your Heart with Art Day: Inspire Your Heart with Art Day is a day to celebrate art and the effect it can have on your heart (emotions).

Art is valued and appreciated for all sorts of reasons and to honor this day, LifeWorks has planned an activity to inspire your little “heart-ist.”

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 126B Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.

• Ground Hog Day Crafts: Please join WPFH for story time and crafts for Ground Hog Day from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 126B Washington Road.

This is a great time for you and your children to come out make a great memory, a cute craft, and new friends.

