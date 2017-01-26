Brooks discusses championing creativity

Story and photo by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Bestselling Author and nonresident fellow of the Modern War Institute, Max Brooks, came to West Point Jan. 19 to speak to cadets, staff and faculty as part of the MWI Speaker Series.

During Brooks’ last visit, he spoke about the need for creative thinking in today’s world due to the ever-changing, fast-paced way of life. This time, Brooks suggested that it is not just creativity that is important, but the will and courage to champion that creativity.

“It’s great to have a great idea,” Brooks started. “It may not be your idea, it may be somebody else’s. But if you recognize it as good and you don’t get behind it, and champion it, and go to the mat, and take a risk, that idea is going to go away. It happens all the time.”

Brooks proposed that people, regardless of whether they are in the military, do not receive training for “courage under pressure,” meaning they are not trained to take risks in fear of consequences, nor are they rewarded for taking those risks.

“You know that the path to promotion is as narrow as a Katana blade, if you make enemies, if you ruffle feathers, that oak leaf or that eagle or that long sought after star is going to go away, and that’s when you need the courage to champion these ideas,” he said. “This is not a military problem, this is a human problem… we are hardwired to fit in.”

Then Brooks told a story of what happens when you champion creativity (in the most unforseen circumstances).

“This is the M1-Carbine, one of the greatest weapons ever made,” Brooks said, holding up the gun. “This weapon was invented by a bootlegger, in prison, serving a 30-year sentence for murder.”

After killing a deputy in North Carolina, David Marshall Williams spent his time in prison inventing the blowback chamber of the M1-Carbine.

While scribbling down ideas for the semi-automatic weapon, the warden asked him what he was doing. Williams told the warden, who realized that this idea could change the way we fight wars forever, so he let him continue.

Williams developed a prototype for the weapon, with the warden championing Williams’ creativity throughout the whole process. Eventually, they even got the sheriff and the wife of the deceased deputy to agree to let Williams share his idea with gun makers.

“She (the deputy’s widow) said if it’s for the good of the country, I will sign his release,” Brooks finished. “And that’s the story of what happens when you champion creativity, you get this, a lot of lives are saved.”

Brooks shared more examples, like Native American code talking in both World Wars I and II, and more recently, women in combat.

Alternatively, Brooks said there can be consequences for not championing creativity.

He showed the audience books about guerilla and urban warfare that had been written years before the wars in Vietnam and the Middle East, respectively.

“Here’s some of the technologies that they called for in 1994, and anybody who served in Iraq and Afghanistan knows what this means, mine booby trap and explosive detection and neutralization…light and direct fire capability, extremities protection, anti-sniper system,” Brooks stated. “Imagine how many lives that would have saved, if our troops would have had that before Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

Due to the nature of today’s battlefield, Brooks said, we simply cannot afford to let good ideas go unnoticed, or un-championed.

“All these good ideas, what happened?” Brooks challenged. “Chances are, a lot of these just fell by the wayside, but what if somebody with the power to do something about it, what if someone with birds or stars read these, knew that they were good, and didn’t want to make waves, and took a step back, and let that idea die. Ladies and gentlemen, you can’t let that happen anymore. The world is way too dangerous a place right now.

“The point is the ideas are there,” he continued. “The question is, are you going to have the courage to recognize and champion that?”

At the end of his speech, Brooks answered questions from cadets, staff and faculty.