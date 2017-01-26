FOR THE ADULTS

Ski Special Cadet Discount Weeks

• Class of 2019—Yearling Discount—Jan. 30-Feb. 5;

• Class of 2017—100th Night Discount—Feb. 13-19;

• Class of 2020—Plebe Parent Discount—March 6-12.

Hours available to get the discounts: 3-9 p.m. Monday- Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

For details on special discounts, call 938-8810.

2016 U.S. Army Digital Photo Contest

Open to all authorized MWR patrons, with the exception of employees of the Army Arts & Crafts program, their family members and other individuals engaged in the development and implementation or direct execution of this promotion, including Army senior leadership and the marketing staff, may not participate in this promotion.

Participants may enter three photos per category at the Garrison level. Photos should be high resolution jpg files between 150KB and 2MB (maximum size allowed) and high resolution suitable for printing at 300 dpi.

Photos with a date stamp or photographer’s name on the photo will be disqualified.

Photos taken for official duty, illustrations, training aids or similar assignments are not eligible.

There are two divisions:

1. Military: Active duty military members;

2. Other eligible participants: Family members, retirees, civilians, contractors, etc.

The contest is open for submissions through Tuesday.

For all the contest rules and regulations, visit www.armymwr.com/digitalphoto. For details, call 938-4812.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The Family and MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed.

The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights. If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for more details.