FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts January and February classes

• Today—Glass Fusion, 5-7 p.m.;

• Jan. 26—Pallet Painting–4×24 Fixer Upper Sign, 10 a.m.-noon.

Registration is required for all classes.

There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

Father and Daughter Dance

Fathers and their daughters can enjoy a night of dinner and dancing from 6-9 p.m. on either Jan. 20 or 21 at the West Point Club. There will be a dinner buffet with dessert and an onsite photographer to capture this special event. Dress is Sunday best.

There is a minimal fee per couple and an additional fee for each additional daughter.

For more details, call 938-5120.

Polar Fest

Come out for some winter fun for MWR’s annual Polar Fest from noon-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Victor Constant Ski Slope.

Pre-registration will begin at the ski sales office Jan. 30.

Polar Passes include food, drink, live music and NASTAR ski and snowboard races. For details, call 938-8810.

Events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its December event. The upcoming event includes:

• Feb. 23—Wicked on Broadway. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. curtain call. Leave NYC at 11 p.m.

See the Tony award winning box office smash now in its 11th year. Mezzanine Seating, Gershwin Theatre.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.