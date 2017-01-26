Harbormaster Camarda celebrates retirement

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Director of West Point Logistics Readiness Center Jose Aviles presents Harbormaster Rick Camarda with an American flag that flew over West Point Jan. 10, on Jan. 11 at Washington Hall. Camarda officially retired July 31, 2016 after 33 years of service to West Point and the community. Director of West Point Logistics Readiness Center Jose Aviles presents Harbormaster Rick Camarda with an American flag that flew over West Point Jan. 10, on Jan. 11 at Washington Hall. Camarda officially retired July 31, 2016 after 33 years of service to West Point and the community.

Richard Camarda has been the West Point Harbormaster for 33 years until officially retiring July 31, 2016, but his crew and the Logistics Readiness Center delayed his retirement celebration until Jan. 11 at Washington Hall.

Camarda graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1980 before coming to West Point as a Harbormaster in 1983. He was the first Department of the Army civilian to hold that position and would guide the unit through transition and organizational changes. Camarda also is a retired Captain of the United States Navy Reserve with 30 years of service before retiring in 2010.

“When I’ve had to use the boat down there or had to use the dock, it was always for a VIP event or Board of Visitors for a dinner event or we had some sort of other event that was going on,” U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said. “Old Mr. Reliable made sure the boat was right and it was there at the right time and there at the right place. It was always reliable, it was always running and there’s never been an issue and Rick is responsible for its operations.”

Speaking to Camarda directly, Caslen said, “Whether you’re doing it for cadets running them across the river or for the Board of Visitors, you’ve been there all the time.”

Caslen then presented Camarda with a coin, just one of the gifts and certificates Camarda received for his dedicated service from an appreciative community.

“I have to say to Rick that he is a retired Navy officer and when Army beat Navy, Rick took it to heart and decided to retire,” Director of West Point Logistics Readiness Center Jose Aviles joked.

“Today is Rick’s day,” Aviles said. “We came here to honor you and to say farewell. Through his 33 years of dedicated service to the Army and West Point, Rick and the boat crews oversaw and provided continuous and safe operation of the West Point Harbor and cadet ferry services across the Hudson River.”

Aviles then spoke about Camarda’s accomplishments during his 33 years as harbormaster.

Camarda safely transported more than 660,000 passengers on the Hudson River without any incident, completed 9,500 missions and logged almost 33,000 vessel hours. He frequently accepted more responsibility as a vessel master, consistently maintained high levels of readiness and performance, and he successfully managed a seasonal maintenance program resulting in 100 percent of operational readiness in all 33 years.

Camarda was presented with a Superior Civilian Service Award, the third highest Department of Army civilian employee awards, Retirement Certificate Award, Certificate of Appreciation, Certificate of 33 years of service, an American flag flown at West Point on Jan. 10 signifying the lasting permanence of Camarda’s contribution to the community and nation and two coins, one from the 406th Army Field Support Brigade, the LRC’s higher headquarters and a coin from the Army Field Support Battalion at Fort Drum, the LRC’s immediate headquarters.

Camarda’s wife Mary received a Certificate of Appreciation for her outstanding support to her husband.

The Corps of Cadets and the LRC presented Camarda with a Cadet Saber forged in 1966 and a West Point Coat with the years 1983-2016 emblazoned on the front indicating the 33 years of service as a Harbormaster.

Camarda offered a few comments to the audience about how much he has enjoyed working at West Point and working with his crew, some who have been with him for decades.

“I’m standing in front of you all and I feel like I should be giving a safety brief,” Camarda joked.

“In 1983, I started work here, and it was supposed to be for a short time but I fell in love with it here. It’s not easy leaving a place that has been so much a part of my life. It’s a beautiful area to live and it is always an adventure being out on the Hudson River.

“And just to be sure, even though I was a Navy man, I voted for Army for my entire career and I don’t say that lightly,” Camarda added.

Camarda said he is looking forward to spending “the rest of my life with the love of my life, and if you want to know about truth and integrity, she’s right here.”