JUST ANNOUNCED

CYSitters Babysitting Course

The Babysitting Course is designed to familiarize teens with the responsibilities of babysitting and also teach skills and techniques needed for sitters to become competent and caring.

Students will receive training materials, a certificate of completion and a wallet size babysitting course card.

There is a free class from 3-6 p.m. March 6 for 11 year olds at the Youth Center.

There is another course from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 11 for ages 12 and up with a minimal fee at the Lee CDC.

To register, call 938-3969.

West Point School Age Center Summer Camp

The School Age Center offers weekly summer camp programming for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The West Point SAC provides a variety of experiences for children through planned and developmentally appropriate activities and experiences that promote learning and exploration. Weekly sessions begin June 12.

To request summer camp care, log on to militarychildcare.com anytime beginning Wednesday.

For more details, call 845-938-4458/0939.

West Point Racquetball League

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2017 West Point Racquetball league open to all USMA Personnel 18 years of age and older.

The league will be held on the fourth floor of Arvin Gym.

There will be two leagues depending on the participation numbers. One highly competitive and the second open to beginners and moderate competitive division.

League play may be played anytime during the day as long as your opponent can also play at the same time. That includes noontime, early morning before classes or work, evenings and/or weekends.

This will be a monthly league with different formats for each month. The first month will be a blind draw four-person per bracket format.

You will play everyone in your four-person bracket. Then, the top two in each bracket will play in a championship bracket and the lower two will play in a consolation bracket.

Since this is monthly league, other people may join in upcoming months or you may drop out if the scheduling is too much for you.

When you sign up, include your email, work and cell number so your opponent can contact you to play. You may play one or all three of your bracket matches on the same day if you wish.

All results of your matches results must be emailed or phone in to Jim McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or jim.mcguinness@usma.edu. There will be a master bracket on a bulletin board outside the MWR Office in the second floor basketball gym at Arvin Gym.