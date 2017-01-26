Keller Corner

Pediatric Patients at KACH returned from Family Practice back to Pediatrician

TRICARE Enrollments for pediatric patients at Keller Army Community Hospital have now been reversed. Those that were changed to a Family Practice provider in October/November 2016 have been returned to a Pediatrician.

Letters were mailed to beneficiaries, in early December 2016, and phone calls were completed in January 2017, notifying families of the change.

Anyone that left a message on the Pediatrics Enrollment Hotline, your desire to remain with the new Primary Care Manager has been honored.

The hotline, 845-938-6006, will remain available through Feb. 15, for any additional questions or concerns.

New Patient Portal Secure Messaging Access

Since 2009 Military Health System patients who receive care at military hospitals or clinics have had access to a robust messaging capability allowing authorized patients the ability to securely communicate with their health care team.

While the various secure communication systems are known by different names, on Saturday, the Department of Defense will have a dedicated platform that meets DOD cyber-security standards: Patient Portal Secure Messaging will be accessible at this new link—https://mil.relayhealth.com.

All the same capabilities that users have come to appreciate continue to be available.

Patient Portal Secure Messaging, powered by RelayHealth, is the same patient centric secure messaging platform that enables patients to directly communicate securely via the internet with their primary care provider team to receive advice on minor medical issues, chronic disease management, test results, appointment requests, medication refills and other health care needs.

Patient Portal Secure Messaging allows patients to communicate with their health care team at their convenience, whenever they want and wherever they are.

Patients can easily access Patient Portal Secure Messaging from any device, e.g., smart phone, tablet or desktop computer.

It is a valuable service that helps save time and money by eliminating trips to the military hospital or clinic.

Patients can reduce unnecessary appointments and stress by communicating virtually and directly with their health care team.

Talk with your provider or care team to enroll or if you are one of the 1.6 million Military Health System beneficiaries that have an existing Patient Portal Secure Messaging account, bookmark https://mil.relayhealth.com in your browser to continue communicating securely with your healthcare teams.

You can learn more about this change at http://sites.mckesson.com/milpatients/.

Keller’s Patient Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 15

The Keller Army Community Hospital Patient Advisory Committee will meet from 3-4 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Keller Dining Facility, second floor, KACH.

The PAC is open to the Greater West Point public and all beneficiaries.

The goal of the PAC is to provide our beneficiaries some insight into how Keller operates and to receive some input into how we can better serve our beneficiaries.

If you would like to attend the PAC, contact Barbara Norvell by phone at 938-6550; or via e-mail at Barbara.a.norvell.civ@mail.mil.

KACH EDIS provides free Developmental/Hearing Screenings

West Point’s Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) program is scheduled to provide developmental/hearing screenings for West Point children from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Screenings, which are for children ages birth to five years, will be conducted at the Stony CDC (1207 Patrick Trail, West Point, NY) in conjunction with Audiology, EDIS and West Point Schools.

This service is “by appointment only.” To make an appointment, call EDIS at 845-938-2689 or 938-6868.

Some children may need help in reaching their developmental milestones in communication skills, learning, behavior and/or social interactions.

The EDIS staff provides parent support and training to assist the child/family in reaching those milestones.

EDIS is a voluntary program that encourages parental involvement and participation.