Murphy ends whirlwind year helping run Army

Over the past year guiding the Army as its chief management officer, Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy has had a whirlwind experience.

Just three days on the job, he assumed the role as the Army’s acting secretary until mid-May when Eric Fanning’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate. He traveled the world, visiting dozens of bases and shaking hands with thousands of Soldiers. He listened to their concerns and even broke a sweat with them during strenuous physical training.

With his sociable personality and an open mind toward social media, he passionately pushed his initiatives: Soldier for Life, public-private partnerships and innovation, hoping to build a better, stronger Army for years to come.

Today, the walls of his Pentagon office are now bare of his belongings, in preparation for new leadership to take the helm. Yet, the emptiness of his office and upcoming changes in Army leadership didn’t seem to affect Murphy’s positive attitude toward the future.

“I’m excited about the next steps,” he said from his office Jan. 19, the day before Inauguration Day. “I gave every ounce of energy I could this past year, so I have no regrets. I am hopeful that what we accomplished this year will continue.”

During his tenure, the Soldier for Life campaign linked over 1,000 private and public organizations to Soldiers and spouses, allowing them to land more than 1.2 million jobs. As a result, the Army saved $330 million in unemployment benefits, and made sure those leaving the service were set up for success, he said.

Along with squashing the myth that many veterans are homeless, Murphy said he hopes departing Soldiers possess a kind of “swagger” since they’re better qualified than many of their civilian counterparts.

“They can go and do anything that they want to do,” he said of Army veterans. “They make $10,000 more (a year), on average, than civilians once they get out. We expect them to continue to do great things once they leave our ranks.”

With the Army dealing with budget cuts, Murphy also looked at private-public partnerships to find efficiencies and redirect more funds to readiness programs.

For instance, the Army received $175 million in revenue from the work at over 20 Army facilities that overhaul, modernize and upgrade major weapons systems. It also opened the Defense Department’s largest solar panel field, part of $1 billion in energy performance contracts to utility companies.

Murphy also enlisted the help of personal finance expert Suze Orman to educate Soldiers and their families in getting them financially secure. Plans are underway to get the TV personality out to installations visiting troops in the near future, the undersecretary said.

“That’s our way forward,” he said. “To better connect with the 99 percent who don’t serve but who are willing to be part of the solution.”

Keeping the Army ahead of near-peer adversaries was also a big focus for Murphy, which included a large emphasis on armor, cyber and electronic warfare, and a newly-installed Rapid Capabilities Office that handles long-term acquisitions like future vertical lift, the development of new helicopters.

“We’re pretty confident that this year we will have the demo done (on an) aircraft that goes twice as fast as a regular helicopter for twice the distance,” he said. “That will be a game-changer on the battlefield.”

There were also major DOD mandates that allowed women to serve in all of the military’s combat roles and lifted the ban on transgender service members serving openly.

“To have three women graduate the toughest leadership school in the world; that was pretty awesome,” he said, referring to the Army Ranger School. “It’s been a pretty transformational year for our Army.”

Interacting with Soldiers was perhaps the best part of the job, he said.

About a month on the job, he traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan in February. He arrived to Baghdad in the early morning, but still woke up to do PT with Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, the unit he once deployed to Iraq with 13 years ago as a military justice officer.

He said he teamed up with Maj. Gen. Richard Clarke, the division’s commander at the time, and kept up with him during a variety of exercises.

“The fact I was neck and neck with him on three hours of sleep, it showed that I still got it,” he said, smiling.

He then knocked out some PT, including fireman carrying a 220-pound Soldier for 50 meters, while visiting the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan.

“I would do whatever they were doing,” he said. “You have that shared sacrifice. A lot of times, they’d say, ‘Thanks for doing this.’”

The undersecretary also used social media to reach out to Soldiers. One night, a Soldier out of Fort Hood, Texas, contacted him saying he was about to commit suicide. He said he quickly relayed the Soldier’s call for help to his chain of command.

“They found that Soldier before he did something permanent,” Murphy said. “Being responsive like that, I think, is critically important.”

Murphy, who was also the first Iraq War veteran to serve in Congress, hopes to continue his work as a public servant, especially with the Army.

“I’m still going to be part of the Army family for years to come,” he said. “I’ll figure out a way to serve in some capacity.”

As for the future Army leadership, he said he’s a “huge fan” of Secretary of the Army nominee Vincent Viola, whose Senate confirmation hearing is slated for next month.

“Vinny is the embodiment of Soldier for Life,” he said of Viola, a former Army Ranger and now a billionaire entrepreneur. “I know he has a lot of great ideas. He will hit the ground running.”