Navy edges Women’s Basketball 63-58

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team had a pair of chances to tie the game late with a three-pointer, but rimmed out on both attempts during a 63-58 setback to Navy in a Patriot League contest on Jan. 21 at Christl Arena.

Army slips to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the Patriot League with the loss, while Navy moves to 14-5 and 7-1.

Sophomore Madison Hovren paced three double-digit scorers for the Black Knights, finishing with 14 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Junior Aliyah Murray notched her second straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Junior Destinee Morris also reached double figures with 12 points, while adding a career-high five assists.

Navy was led by Sarita Condie, who had a game-high 15 points, and Hannah Fenske, who added 12.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army slips to 34-33 in its all-time series versus Navy.

• Navy’s win snaps a three-game winning streak for the Black Knights in the rivalry.

• Murray appeared in the starting lineup for the first time in her career, while adding her second straight double-double, and the fourth of her career.

• Army players wore teal shoe laces during the game in support of the national “It’s On Us” campaign. The “It’s On Us” campaign raises awareness and builds a culture of eliminating sexual violence on college campuses and in the communities.

• The Cadets held a 44-35 advantage on the glass.

• The Midshipmen knocked in 13 three-pointers to Army’s six.

• Listed attendance was 5,291 to match the Christl Arena attendance record, previously set versus Navy on Jan. 10, 2015.

• Junior Janae McNeal added six points and six rebounds in her return to the lineup after missing the last two games because of injury.

• Destinee Morris tallied a career-best five assists.

Key moment

• Condie made a three-pointer to give Navy a 58-56 advantage with 50 seconds left and hit one of two free throws at the 24-second mark to give the Mids a three-point lead.

• Army got its deficit back to one, but Navy converted two more free throws to close out the game.

How it happened

• Army opened the game with five unanswered points and led, 7-2, after the first 2:27 of the contest.

• Navy responded with eight straight points over the next 2:36 to move in front, 10-7.

• The Black Knights came back with nine straight of their own, with four players scoring during the run.

Destinee Morris hit a three and Hovren, McNeal and Lena’ Hicks contributed two points each to give the hosts a 16-10 advantage with 1:51 left in the first quarter.

• The Midshipmen netted six of the period’s final eight points, as Army led, 18-16, at the end of one.

• Both teams struggled to score at times during the second quarter, with Navy outscoring Army, 12-11, in the frame.

• Kaila Clark made a pair of free throws for the Midshipmen to bring the visitors back to a 25-23 deficit with 5:19 left in the half. Neither team scored again until the 1:48 mark, when Condie hit a triple to give Navy a 26-25 advantage.

• The service academy rivals traded the lead three more times in the final 1:25, with the final bucket coming from Hicks with 29 ticks left, as Army held a 29-28 lead at the break.

• Army used a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter to boost its lead to six points, 45-39, with 3:53 on the clock.

• McNeal capped the run with a lay-up after picking off an errant pass and going coast-to-coast.

• The Mids responded with a 9-1 run that was capped by a triple from Condie with 19 seconds remaining and left Navy with a 48-46 lead entering the fourth.

• Destinee Morris and Lewis made three-pointers during the first 5:15 of the fourth quarter to help give the Cadets a 54-50 lead with 4:45 remaining in the game.

• Molly Sanders sank a three-pointer from the corner with 2:53 left to bring Navy back to within one, 54-53, before Taylor Dunham intercepted a pass and converted a lay-in to give the visitors a one-point lead.

• Condie hit a three-pointer with 50 ticks left to give the Mids a 58-56 advantage and went 1-for-2 at the charity stripe to boost Navy’s lead to three with 24 seconds on the clock.

• Hovren scored on a lay-in for the Cadets with 20 seconds left and Ashanti Kennedy made both free throws after a quick Army foul to give Navy back a three-point cushion with 17 seconds remaining.

• The Black Knights had two chances at tying the game, but rimmed out on a pair of three-point attempts, as Navy held on for the win.