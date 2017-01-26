OUTSIDE THE GATES

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Nature Museum celebrates Grand Opening of Interactive “Birds On The Wing” Exhibit

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum invites everyone to the grand opening of: “Birds On The Wing,” a brand new interactive exhibit at the Museum’s Wildlife Education Center, 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-on-Hudson.

The event take place from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will kick off the celebrations at 12:15 p.m. Saturday “Birds On The Wing,” housed in the Wildlife Education Center’s Ogden Gallery, is curated by Wildlife Education Center Manager, Emily Nestlerode and made possible by a grant from the Dorr Foundation.

Explore the fascinating world of birds and expand your knowledge of our local species. Use our state of the art microEye Discovery microscope to study adaptations by getting a close up look at bird feathers, learn to build a nest, play bird games and get down and birdy about conservation.

Exhibit opening weekend specials include a bird craft, snacks, a free gift for sponsoring one of the Museum’s resident birds, and special bird themed “Meet the Animals” programs at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is a small fee for non-mebers.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.