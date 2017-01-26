RMC comes to West Point

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Class of 2020 Cadet John Edge, a member of the Novice Crew team, is cheered on by Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Diana Holland during RMC Weekend, Jan. 21. After combining the scores for each team, West Point defeated RMC with times of 2:02:47.9 and 2:08:59.6, respectively. Photo by Class of 2019 Cadet Grant Hall Army defeated the Royal Military College of Canada in the Tae Kwon Do competition with a score of 55-36 during RMC Weekend Jan. 21. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Ziewi Peng West Point and RMC Cadets come together at the climbing wall at Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center for their joint-practice during RMC Weekend Jan. 21. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Cadets from the Royal Military College of Canada came from Kingston, Ontario to West Point Jan. 20-22 to participate in RMC/West Point Weekend. The annual event is a friendly competition between the two military academies, including a speech competition, chess match, pipes and drums, rowing, indoor wall climbing, Tae Kwon Do, judo and hockey.

Although the weekend is filled with competitions, the purpose of the RMC exchange is to build camaraderie between future officers of the neighboring countries. The host school alternates between West Point and RMC each year.

This was Class of 2020 Cadet Akil Johnson’s first time experiencing RMC Weekend, and he says he’s enjoyed the time spent with the Canadian cadets.

“The bond that we have, both being military academies, we’re pretty similar even though we didn’t really talk about that, you can just tell by the way we get along,” Johnson noted. “We get to build the bonds, build the espirit de corps of your own service, just really show that there’s more similarities than differences, even if you’re from a different country, doing different things.”

Johnson and his friends spent Friday night bowling with the RMC cadets, then spent Saturday at Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center, for the rowing competition. The final compiled team times were 2:02:47.9 for Army and 2:08:59.6 for RMC.

Down the hall at ACPDC, the Army Tae Kwon Do team took on RMC for another friendly contest.

“I think it’s just good relations, not only with military academy to military academy, but in general, the militaries of Canada and the United States,” Class of 2018 Cadet Eli Eichenberger explained. “I think it’s to keep relations strong, and honestly, there’s nothing really more to bring two countries together like a friendly competition in any sport, just like the Olympics.”

Eichenberger said the two teams participated in a combined team practice the night before where they had a chance to talk to the Canadian team.

“They’re kind of just like us in terms of how we interact with each other and there’s some differences, but overall, it’s the same,” he added.

At the end of Saturday’s competition, Army defeated RMC 55-36.

But not all the events going on at Arvin CPDC were competitions. In the spirit of camaraderie, the West Point climbing team hosted a joint practice for the academies.

“We’re able to show them how we conduct our practices, how we train, how we set routes on the walls,” Class of 2018 Cadet Peter Mueller noted. “Overall, it’s meant to have a good time together and meet our Canadian counterparts.”

This was Mueller’s third time participating in the annual exchange, noting that each year gives him a new experience.

“Almost every time I meet them, we talk about the similarities and differences,” he said. “Each time it’s kind of a culture shock, either us going there or them coming here.”

Mueller explained that the Canadian academy consists of the Navy, Air Force and Army all at one school, while the branches are separated in the United States. He also said West Point is larger than RMC and that plebes have different roles at each school. However, there’s one commonality he’s observed each time.

“They’re really nice people, we always have a great time,” he added.

As per tradition, next year’s RMC/West Point Weekend will be held in Kingston.