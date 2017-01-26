West Point honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with luncheon

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The Cadet Gospel Choir entertained the attendees at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon Jan. 17 at the West Point Club. The Cadet Gospel Choir entertained the attendees at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon Jan. 17 at the West Point Club. Warren S. Whitlock, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Diversity and Leadership, was the guest speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon Jan. 17 at the West Point Club. He talked about MLK’s legacy and what more can be done, “Diversity doesn’t mean just certain people, diversity includes all of us.” Warren S. Whitlock, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Diversity and Leadership, was the guest speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon Jan. 17 at the West Point Club. He talked about MLK’s legacy and what more can be done, “Diversity doesn’t mean just certain people, diversity includes all of us.”

Cadets, staff and faculty filled the Grand Ballroom at the West Point Club for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance/luncheon Jan. 17. The group listened to the Cadet Gospel Choir’s powerful a cappella voices singing gospel classics and to hear guest speaker Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity and Leadership, Warren S. Whitlock.

Whitlock provides leadership and acts for the Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs on plans, programs, policy formulation, decisions and practices pertaining to diversity and leadership.

In his speech, Whitlock spoke about what he remembered as a child during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968, Robert Kennedy in June 1968 and the civil unrest of the ‘60s decade.

“The next day or two (after the death of King), most major cities in New York, Detroit, Newark, Chicago and Washington D.C. were inflamed,” Whitlock said. “Chicago was in flames, folks were rioting and it seemed as though hell was breaking loose. A couple of months later, I remember waking up in the morning to go to school and my mother was in the kitchen when she told me That Bobbie Kennedy was shot.”

“There were times in the 1960s that there were great upheavals, great disturbances and great civil unrest. And for me, as a child, just trying to decipher this, it seemed to me then that a lot of good people were getting shot and killed and destroyed, people who were carrying out their message and carrying out their dreams,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock said that he really didn’t know who King was other than hearing about him on the news when he was assassinated and hearing his mother and her friends talk about marches.

“It became imperative, but this country came together in a way that perhaps it has never been done before,” Whitlock explained. “In the context of civil rights in the late ‘60s, it was a way to make things right that should have been made right a long time before. And a lot of institutions, such as college institutions, started accepting women and the framework of the country started to change.”

Whitlock said he would come to West Point from time to time because he had an interest in history and the military and he learned about Henry O. Flipper.

“This morning, I saw cadets walking to class and saying hello to each other and hugging each other and I thought back to Flipper when he was here during the 1880s,” Whitlock said. “And I thought about his time at West Point. He was silent. Even though he was the first African American to graduate from West Point, no one spoke to him for four years. I try to imagine what kind of pressures he had and the situations he had been in.”

Whitlock came to think of King with a different perspective, not just as a civil rights leader and someone who represented equality and opportunity, not just for African Americans, but for everyone.

“King challenged us to think about how we, as a people, can reach our highest ideal in every frame of our existence and in every frame of our society,” Whitlock said. “His message in many ways is a carry-over of great Americans and great civil rights folks that we have in history. We talk about the Constitution, All men are created equal; we know inherently that that the framers of the Constitution weren’t talking just about men or specific individuals. They wrote a document that is flexible, breathable and livable. And it challenged us in this day and age and since the Constitution was written, that we as Americans must seek our highest ideals in all ways. It is our right as Americans to advance excellence in all possible ways and not just be in a place where we are waiting for someone else to do it.”

Whitlock then spoke directly to the cadets.

“You are all here because of your abilities, as students, as athletes and scholars and you are leaders,” Whitlock said. “No matter what you do in your lives, you have created a platform for yourself. You have framed how people look at you for the rest of your life and how you look at yourself for the rest of your life. None of you here can look at injustice and unfairness and not take on the challenge to carry the message. As leaders and as you think about Dr. King, don’t think about just the man and who he was and his time. Think about the legacy he left for us; a continuous strive for excellence, a continuous strive of peace and fairness. Those are the lessons that each of us have. I challenge you, on a daily basis to ask yourselves, what have I done to make the world better? We each can ask that question and we each can answer that question.”