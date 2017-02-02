Army hockey’s comeback falls short to Falcons

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman forward Michael Wilson scored a goal with two minutes remaining to draw Army West Point closer, but the Black Knights suffered a 3-2 defeat to Air Force Jan. 28 at Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Freshman forward Michael Wilson scored a goal with two minutes remaining to draw Army West Point closer, but the Black Knights suffered a 3-2 defeat to Air Force Jan. 28 at Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Army West Point Hockey team suffered a 3-2 heartbreaker to Air Force Jan. 28 at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Junior defenseman Blake Box put the Black Knights on the board first, but the Falcons netted three to pull away.

With two minutes remaining in the game, freshman forward Michael Wilson made it a one-goal game for Army after scoring on a 6-on-5 opportunity. Air Force fought off the final advances however to clinch the game.

Army highlights and game notes

• Box’s goal was his third of the year and second against the Falcons this season. The goal by Wilson was his second of the season and first career point against service academy rival Air Force.

• Conor Andrle notched the primary assist on the Cadets’ second goal, his fifth career point versus the Falcons, while Dalton MacAfee’s helper was his first point opposite Air Force.

• Parker Gahagen recorded 31 saves in his 100th career game.

• The Black Knights have not been shutout this season (25 games).

How it happened

• The Black Knights took a penalty five minutes into the game during which Gahagen denied Air Force the corner of the red line on a wraparound attempt.

• The Falcons gained overlapping power plays to give them a shot at a 5-on-3 advantage. Army killed off the first penalty to close-out the frame.

• Army took a 1-0 advantage at the 12:34 minute mark of the second stanza just after the power play opportunity ran out.

• Box stole the puck from Air Force in their zone and ripped one from the circle.

• Gahagen proved he was a solid candidate for the Hobey Baker and Richter Award when he was stripped of his glove and stick and was still able to make two big saves.

• Air Force went ahead 2-1 however after netting back-to-back goals just 47 seconds apart.

• With just over six minutes left in the game, the Falcons increased their lead to 3-1 with another deflection goal.

• Wilson gave the Cadets a glimpse of hope at the 2:00 mark with a trickle of a goal that was originally called off. After being reviewed extensively by the officials, Army got the goal light which brought things back to a one-goal game.

• MacAfee took the initial shot and Andrle passed it towards the middle where it met Wilson’s stick with enough momentum to dance over the line.

Turning point

• The Falcons netted back-to-back goals in the second frame which were clocked 44 seconds apart.