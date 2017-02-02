February is American Heart Month, increase awareness

By Gwendolyn Swinson, RN, BA, CCM Keller’s Population Health Nurse

Heart disease, such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, congestive heart failure, and congenital heart disease, is the leading cause of death for both men and women. In 2008-11, diseases of the heart were the primary cause of death in Orange County, New York for residents ages 75 and older, and ranked second in adults ages 45-74.*

To prevent heart disease, recommendations include quitting smoking, lowering cholesterol, controlling high blood pressure, maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly.

To increase awareness of its effects, Keller Army Community Hospital is participating in American Heart Month.

The good news is that living a healthy lifestyle that incorporates good nutrition, weight management and plenty of physical activity can play a big role in avoiding early heart disease.

Coronary artery disease is preventable. Typical warning signs are chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and even fatigue.

If you feel any of these symptoms, Don’t Delay—Call 911.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. That amounts to roughly one woman every minute.

But it does not affect all women alike, and the warning signs for women are not the same as in men.

Because of this statistic, ‘Go Red for Women’ wants you to join the movement to end heart disease and stroke in women because it’s not just a man’s disease.

‘Go Red For Women’ wants you to join them in raising awareness by participating in National Wear Red Day® on Friday and every Friday throughout the month of February.

Make an effort to wear something red to show your support for women with heart disease.

“Lowering your cholesterol, blood pressure and weight through a reasonable, and appropriately managed, diet and exercise program has been proven to decrease your risk of having a heart attack,” Dr. Troy Prairie, MD, Keller’s chief of the Primary Care Department, said. “Join our Keller Team by wearing Red every Friday in February, as we join together in the fight against the leading killer of men and women alike—Heart Disease.”

You can make healthy changes to lower your risk of developing heart disease. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease. To lower your risk:

• Watch your weight;

• Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke;

• Control your cholesterol and blood pressure;

• If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation;

• Get active and eat healthy.

For more information, visit www.TRICAREonline.com or the public website at http://kach.amedd.army.mil; Go Red for Women at www.goredforwomen.org; The American Heart Association at http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/.

Our team of providers, nurses and medics at Keller Hospital stand ready to help every patient develop a goal directed diet and exercise program tailored to your individual needs.

Call 845-938-7992 today to schedule an appointment aimed at reducing your risk of early heart disease.

(*Editor’s note: Orange County Community Health Assessment 2014-17.)