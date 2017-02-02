Hallstead breaks Plebe record at Bucknell

By Jordan Vitkauskas Army Athletic Communications

Several members of the Army West Point Women’s Diving team competed in the Bucknell Invite Sunday. The Black Knights competed in both the one- and three-meter dives against schools such as Bucknell, Lafayette and Seton Hall, as a final tune-up before the Patriot League Championships.

Coaches corner

“This weekend at the Bucknell gave our divers a great test run for Patriot League Championships,” head diving coach, P.J. Hughes said. “I was proud of how we placed against the other Patriot League teams. I was especially excited about plebe diver, Serica Hallstead, earning NCAA Zone Championship qualifying scores on both boards and for breaking the three-meter plebe record. We’re looking forward to seeing how everyone’s hard work and improvements will pay off at championships!”

Army highlights

In the one-meter dive, Serica Hallstead won with a final score of 270.05, while Fiona Caulfield of Bucknell came in second with a mark of 232.20. Kathryn Seyer took fifth with a result of 205.75.

Hallstead shined again in the three-meter dive, where she broke the Plebe record with a score of 295.05. The freshman also earned NCAA Zone Championship qualifying scores for both marks.

Additionally, Seyer finished in second in the three-meter with a score of 224.05.