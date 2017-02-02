Hallstead breaks Plebe record at Bucknell
Several members of the Army West Point Women’s Diving team competed in the Bucknell Invite Sunday. The Black Knights competed in both the one- and three-meter dives against schools such as Bucknell, Lafayette and Seton Hall, as a final tune-up before the Patriot League Championships.
Coaches corner
“This weekend at the Bucknell gave our divers a great test run for Patriot League Championships,” head diving coach, P.J. Hughes said. “I was proud of how we placed against the other Patriot League teams. I was especially excited about plebe diver, Serica Hallstead, earning NCAA Zone Championship qualifying scores on both boards and for breaking the three-meter plebe record. We’re looking forward to seeing how everyone’s hard work and improvements will pay off at championships!”
Army highlights
In the one-meter dive, Serica Hallstead won with a final score of 270.05, while Fiona Caulfield of Bucknell came in second with a mark of 232.20. Kathryn Seyer took fifth with a result of 205.75.
Hallstead shined again in the three-meter dive, where she broke the Plebe record with a score of 295.05. The freshman also earned NCAA Zone Championship qualifying scores for both marks.
Additionally, Seyer finished in second in the three-meter with a score of 224.05.