Honoring FDR

In commemoration of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 135th birthday, the U.S. Corps of Cadets Honor Guard (the 4th Regiment Staff) attends the ceremony Monday to celebrate the life and leadership of Roosevelt at the Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site in Hyde Park, New York. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb salutes after placing a wreath from the President of the United States at the gravesite of the 32nd President of the United States. The Directorate of Emergency Services provided a firing party (background left) and the U.S. Military Academy Band provided a bugler and drummer. FDR entered the presidency at the height of the great depression and led the country during World War II. Roosevelt was president from 1933-45 and died during his unprecedented fourth term in office. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV