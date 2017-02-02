NCEA brings military and civilian students together, discuss selfless service

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Cadets and civilian students discuss selfless service during the National Conference of Ethics in America, Jan. 24-25 at Eisenhower Hall. Former Undersecretary of the Army Patrick Murphy speaks to military and civilian students about selflessness during the NCEA, Jan. 24-25.

The Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic hosted the 32nd annual West Point Class of 1970 National Conference on Ethics in America, Jan. 24-25 at Eisenhower Hall.

The NCEA provides a discussion forum for approximately 250 students from over 50 colleges, universities and academies to join West Point in discussing a variety of ethical issues, while listening to a diverse group of distinguished keynote speakers and panelists.

Following each speaker’s discussion, USMA cadets participated in round table discussions with other service academy cadets and midshipmen, ROTC students and civilian students to share their thoughts on the ideas presented to them.

The topic for this year’s discussion was Selflessness: Building Unity through Service.

Director of the Simon Center, retired Col. Jeffrey D. Peterson, Ph.D., said for the past couple conferences, the NCEA has focused on different virtues they believe are helpful in developing leaders of character.

“This year, we focused on selflessness and we felt like one of the keys to building unity and overcoming division is to be a person who can put the needs of others above your own, the needs of an organization or an idea or a cause above your own personal ambitions, goals or objectives,” Peterson said. “And to the degree that we can embrace selflessness, then we can build unity in ways that may not otherwise be built.”

Peterson highlighted the importance of creating unity through outreach to students outside of West Point, the Class of 1970’s goal for the NCEA.

“We make a direct connection to West Point’s character development strategy so we achieve the character development goals to accomplish our mission of commissioning leaders of character,” Peterson explained. “And then we accomplish the goals given to us by the Class of 1970, which is the outreach to civilian institutions, so that we build bridges between the civilian community and the military community.”

By inviting a wide array of professional and student thinkers, Peterson suggests that the topic of selflessness will bring people of various backgrounds together to discuss big ideas.

“We have allocated specific time to group discussion and sharing ideas, reflecting on what the speakers said, so that they have a chance to ponder these big ideas that have been given to them and translate that into some sort of action or specific change that they want to make in their own life,” Peterson said. “That’s one of the nuances in this particular conference that I think is pretty powerful.”

2nd Lt. Carson Warnberg, the Simon Center’s operations officer, agrees.

“You don’t learn a lot by talking to yourself,” he said. “This gives cadets a chance to hear some outside perspectives and it gives the rest of the country a chance to get to know West Point a little better.”

As a cadet, Warnberg attended the NCEA and remembers listening to his peers from other schools suggest concepts he had never thought of before.

He says that this year’s topic of selfless service has also allowed students to share and listen to novel ideas.

“We found a diverse group of speakers who had given a lot of themselves back to their communities and were very heavily invested in making their worlds around them much better places,” he said. “This conference is a way to bring people together so everybody can grow and mature, no matter what age they are or what they’ve experienced, it’s that structured discussion that eventually leads to self-reflection and introspection and then eventually growth.”

Of the 11 speakers and panelists invited for the two-day conference, roughly half had a military service background, while the other half consisted of civil servants looking to give back to their communities.

On the military service side, former Undersecretary of the Army Patrick Murphy shared a different perspective to the audience of future leaders.

Murphy discussed his time as an officer in the Army and as the first Iraq War Veteran elected to Congress, but while doing so, he emphasized the importance of character and giving back to his community.

“Who are you right now? Where are you going to be in 10 years? Where are you going to be in 20 years? And most importantly, how are you going to make a difference?” Murphy said.

He told the group of college students that they have an incredible responsibility given to them by their education. That responsibility means that they must make ethical decisions and selflessly give back to their communities, even if nobody else is watching.

“When we talk about ethics, when we talk about character, when we talk about having a servant’s heart, character is who you are when no one is looking,” he said. “Be helpful and be a good person, it’s a journey.”

Rajiv Vinnakota, one of the first day’s keynote speakers, is the Executive Vice President for the Aspen Institute’s Youth and Engagement division, which focuses on youth leadership development and social justice. Before that, Vinnakota was the co-founder of the SEED Foundation, the first network of public boarding schools for underserved children.

During his discussion, Vinnakota talked about his education, career path and community outreach.

“What does it mean to try to develop a virtuous citizenry?” he posed, after his speech. “The concept of virtue, as the Greeks talked about it, is that the needs of community come before the needs of the individual, or said another way, selflessness.”

Vinnakota said talking to college-aged students about ethics and selflessness is crucial because they will be future leaders, making decisions that will affect the whole country.

“Part of the framing of this talk was that, like it or not, these young people in this room have been chosen as leaders. So they both have a responsibility and an expectation to society that they be in roles in which they improve society,” he added.

Class of 2018 Cadet Daniel Willsford enjoyed listening to the speakers and sharing his thoughts with peers.

“The speakers have been sharing their aspects on selfless service and how to impact our communities in a better way and how to create a more united community and kind of share their success in leadership and what we can take from it and go forward in our careers,” Willsford said. “I’d say the biggest things I get out of it is just talking to the other students, it’s good to hear the leaders’ aspects, and what they think but I really like hearing what the other students have to say, especially since they’re from all over the country.”

Aside from connecting with a wide array of people, Class of 2017 Cadet Jennifer Niemann says that she’s been able to align this year’s NCEA topic to her future as an officer.

“Selfless service is one of the Army values, and it’s definitely something that the Army places an emphasis on,” Niemann noted. “And as far as ethics, it relates to the character you mold, so I think selfless service is a major factor in it, your character should always be looking to help other people, that’s the ethical thing to do, looking to how you can improve situations for everyone.”

Most of all, Class of 2018 Cadet Spencer Nick says that selfless service affects every single person who attends the NCEA and everyone has the responsibility to build unity through service.

“There are many different ways to go about selfless acts and it’s not strictly through military service,” Nick said. “It can be community service, teaching, anything like that, there’s just so many different ways to do it, you just have to keep your eyes open in any way you can help.”