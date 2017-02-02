Party with a Purpose—Cadets participate in Dance Marathon

Story by Class of 2017 Cadet Rio Macrina

Approximately 200 cadets participated in the first-ever dance marathon at West Point Jan. 28. They spent six straight hours dancing, playing games and getting to know some of the kids from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Beyond having a great time, cadets were also supporting a great cause.

A dance marathon is a “party with a purpose.” It is a fundraiser that supports local children’s hospitals by throwing dance parties that serve two main functions. First, dance marathons raise money to be donated to local children’s hospitals for the treatment and care of their patients.

The money helps pay for things like games, activities and birthday parties for the kids, as well as state-of-the-art medical equipment and hospital expansion projects.

Second, dance marathons show kids that are fighting life-threatening illnesses and injuries that they are not fighting alone.

At dance marathons, dancers refuse to sit down or take a break for over six hours (some dance marathons last more than 24 hours) to show the kids that they are standing with them and supporting them in their struggle.

For months leading up to the event, and throughout the night, cadets raised money for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital.

After cadets blew past their initial fundraising goal of $10,000 more than a week before the actual event, the cadet in charge issued a challenge: he said that if they could double their initial fundraising goal by the end of the event on Jan. 28, he would shave his head.

After raising over $5,000 on the night of the event to get to a total of $20,217.17, the dancers and kids from the hospital cheered as his hair fell to the floor.

While this was the first dance marathon at West Point, dance marathons have been raising money for victims of pediatric illness and injury for over 25 years.

There are over 350 dance marathons at colleges across the country, and every year they raise millions of dollars for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, like Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital.

This year, cadets from West Point, sponsored by the Cadet Community for Civil-Military Operations (C3MO), joined the nationwide movement and became the first students from a service academy to host their own dance marathon, and they are already looking forward to next year’s event.

With the money that they raised and the hope that they inspired in the kids, cadets proved a classic dance marathon saying: “bad dancing saves lives.”