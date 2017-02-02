Soldier renders farewell honors to President Obama

By Don Wagner Army News Service

Spc. Tabari Sibby says that working in memorial affairs and providing the final gun salute for fallen comrades at Arlington National Cemetery is the most rewarding aspect of being a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard). Photo by Sgt. Jose Torres Spc. Tabari Sibby says that working in memorial affairs and providing the final gun salute for fallen comrades at Arlington National Cemetery is the most rewarding aspect of being a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard). Photo by Sgt. Jose Torres

FORT MEADE, Md.—Spc. Tabari Sibby stood at attention and presented arms Jan. 20 as former President Barack Obama and the former first lady departed Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and boarded a plane that would take them to California.

“It is a great feeling to participate in this historic event,” the 23-year-old Chicago native Sibby said afterward. “I and my colleagues were honored to have been a part of it.”

Sibby has been a member of the Honor Guard Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at Fort Myer, Virginia, for a little more than three years, and serves as a member of the Full Honors Firing Party and as a team leader within Standard Honors.

“Old Guard Soldiers are in Arlington National Cemetery daily rendering final honors to the fallen, both past and present,” Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold, Public Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, 3rd Infantry Regiment, said.

For Sibby, the most rewarding part of being an Old Guard member is working in memorial affairs. He especially appreciates participating in the final gun salute for fallen brothers and sisters in arms at Arlington National Cemetery.

Born and raised in Chicago, Sibby graduated high school in 2011 and attended Indiana State University to study political science before enlisting in the Army two years later. He joined the Army believing it was his civil duty to his country and because of his patriotism.

Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in military history at American Military University, Sibby hopes to serve someday as a military science professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Sibby was chosen to join the Old Guard because of his height of 6 feet 3 inches, he said, and because of his high military test scores. Unit members must pass a regular uniform inspection and become proficient in unit rifle tactics and drill that is conducted by the firing party commander, according to 1st Lt. José Pernía, platoon leader, Presidential Firing Party, Honor Guard Company.

Sibby completed the Army Light Leader Course in January 2015 at Fort Benning, Georgia, as well.

“Spc. Sibby is a dedicated and knowledgeable Soldier whose precision and attention to detail has served to separate him from his peers,” Pernía said.

In July, Sibby will be transferred to Camp Vilseck, Germany, where he will be assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. He eventually wants to be a drill sergeant because he wants “to mold and train the next generation of Soldiers.”

“Spc. Sibby will be sorely missed by Honor Guard Company family, but we rest assured in knowing that he will go on to his next duty station with every intention of further developing those around him and himself,” Pernia said.

Sibby believes the key to good leadership is to give purpose and direction to Soldiers while motivating them to be better no matter what, by focusing on selfless service. “So many Soldiers have sacrificed so much for us and without them many of us wouldn’t be here now,” Sibby said.

His advice for anyone considering joining the Army is to “give your all and then stay motivated through everything.”

Sibby admires his mother because of her strength. “She raised me, my brother and my two sisters completely on her own,” Sibby said.

He enjoys reading, writing and working out. His favorite sports teams are the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Black Hawks, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls.

“To hear about the things in the news on all the violence in Chicago today really hurts me,” Sibby said. “It hurts me to see my city go down the drain and I feel no one wants to make it better. I think people of Chicago need to come together and think about their actions. They need to figure out the best plan of action to combat drug abuse, hate, and murder and gang violence.”