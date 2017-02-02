USMAPS celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

Photo by CC Abbie Lucas Words by CC Trenton Lawrence

The cadet candidates of the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Class of 2017 had the opportunity to participate in an observance luncheon commemorating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 18. The event was largely organized by Cadet Candidate Elias Markose, as the cadet candidates, who earlier that day watched Dr. King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech, were attentive and eager to attend the commemoration. The opening remarks were delivered by the Commandant of the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, Col. Christopher L. Budihas, who implored both guests and cadet candidates to contemplate the vital function that diversity serves in the Army of the 21st century.

The guest remarks were given by Lt. Col. Frederick Black (right), who currently works as an assistant professor in the Department of History at West Point. Black emphasized how the ethical leadership of Dr. King is very closely related to the same kind of leadership that we strive to achieve in the Armed Forces. In addition, Black discussed the terminology and phrases used by Dr. King in his speeches, focusing on pieces such as “dignity and discipline” to create a direct link to the values that the United States Army strives to uphold at all times and in all places. Charlie Company Cadet Candidate Stephanie Myles remarked that, “It was an interesting avenue to tie in Dr. King’s writings with our own military way of thinking and speaking—I never saw the connection before now.”