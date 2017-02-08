ANNOUNCEMENTS

Black History Month Observance. The Black History Month Observance takes place from noon-12:45 p.m. Feb. 16 at the West Point Grand Ballroom. Black History Month Observance. The Black History Month Observance takes place from noon-12:45 p.m. Feb. 16 at the West Point Grand Ballroom.

Casino Night Poker Tournament

The West Point Spouses’ Club has its biggest fundraiser with the Casino Night Poker Tournament (see ad on page 13) from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 24.

There is a silent auction, a beverage pull and other fun casino games.

For tickets or other details, visit the Spouses’ Club Website at http://www.westpointspousesclub.com/Casino_Night.html.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work, and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey.

Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities.

The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Army West Point Gymnastics World Record Event

The Army West Point Gymnastics Program wants to get the entire Corps of Cadets, local schools and gymnastics programs involved in shattering the current world record for the most people performing cartwheels simultaneously.

West Point has been selected as the site for the 2017 NCAA Men’s Division I Gymnastics Championships. This three-day competition will be held April 20-22, 2017 at Christl Arena.

This marks the third time since 2005 that West Point has hosted this championship meet.

To celebrate the occasion and demonstrate to the world that all West Point cadets are trained in activities that promote and enhance a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness and movement behavior, the Academy wants to break the current cartwheels record, which is 690.

This event can easily break this record and it’s West Point’s intent to do it in a manner that showcases the professionalism, athleticism and spirit of West Point to the Nation. The intent is to break the world record at 11:30 a.m. April 20. This is a Thursday, which is the first day of the NCAA Championships.

Groups interested in participating in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity should contact Head Gymnastics Coach, Doug Van Everen, at 845-938-3802 or email at Doug.VanEveren@usma.edu or Capt. Josh Burnett, Army West Point Gymnastics Operations Officer, at 845-938-6623 or email at Joshua.Burnett@usma.edu.

The oberservance is to celebrate and recognize the contributions of African/Black Americans throughout the United States of America’s History.

This year’s guest speaker is Leslie T. Fenwick, Ph.D., Dean Emerita of the Howard University School of Education and a professor of education policy.