BBC Lifeworks

• Melody in Motion: Come sing children’s songs, dance with ribbons, play instruments, march in a parade and play/shake with parachutes with Desrae Gibby from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 13 at Washington Road. There will be a variety of music from a variety of countries with a variety of movements.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Wednesday.

• Valentine’s Day Heart Bingo: Join us from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 14 at B126 Washington Road and have fun playing Bingo with us. You could win your favorite candy bar and prizes.

Come out and enjoy a game of Bingo or two with your family and friends.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Feb. 10.

• Talk Teeth with the Tooth Fairy: Brushing your teeth two minutes, two times a day, keeps your mouth healthy with a sparkling smile.

Stop by B126 Washington Road from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 to learn about preventive care, and to color and do activity pages as well as receive a new toothbrush.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Wednesday.