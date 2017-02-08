FOR THE ADULTS

Ski Special Cadet Discount Weeks

• Class of 2017—100th Night Discount—Monday- Feb. 19;

• Class of 2020—Plebe Parent Discount—March 6-12.

Hours available to get the discounts: 3-9 p.m. Monday- Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

For details on special discounts, call 938-8810.

Bridal Tasting

Come out to the West Point Club from noon-3 p.m. Feb. 19 for its annual Bridal Tasting event. The Club is focused on making your day special. Attend, take notes and ask questions.

This event includes Hors d’Oeuvres, three-course dinner and dessert with a top shelf open bar.

For West Point brides to be this event is complimentary. There is a minimal fee for all other attendees.

2017 West Point Racquetball League

The Family and MWR Sports office will conduct the 2017 West Point Racquetball League open to all USMA personnel 18 years of age and older. The League will be held on the fourth floor of Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

This will be a monthly league with different formats being held from month to month. Deadline for first months league will be Monday and the second months league sign-ups begin on Wednesday.

For more information, contact James McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or by e-mail at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.