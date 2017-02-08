FOR THE YOUTHS

CYSitters Babysitting Course

The Babysitting Course is designed to familiarize teens with the responsibilities of babysitting and also teach skills and techniques needed for sitters to become competent and caring.

Students will receive training materials, a certificate of completion and a wallet size babysitting course card.

There is a free class from 3-6 p.m. March 6 for 11 year olds at the Youth Center. There is another course from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 11 for ages 12 and up with a minimal fee at the Lee CDC. To register, call 938-3969.

West Point School Age Center Summer Camp

The School Age Center offers weekly summer camp programming for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The West Point SAC provides a variety of experiences for children through planned and developmentally appropriate activities and experiences that promote learning and exploration. Weekly sessions begin June 12.

To request summer camp care, log on to militarychildcare.com anytime beginning Wednesday.

For more details, call 845-938-4458/0939.

CYS Services needs Basketball coaches

Child, Youth and School Services is looking for coaches for its winter recreation basketball season.

There will be four divisions: Little Shooters for 4 year olds, Training League for 5-6 year olds, Collegiate League for 7-8 year olds and Jr. NBA for 9-11 year olds.

Training and Collegiate Leagues will take place between 5-8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and the Jr. NBA will take place between 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Little Shooters will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. For details, call 938-8896.