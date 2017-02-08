JUST ANNOUNCED

CYS Sports Soccer and Baseball Registration

Recreational soccer and baseball registration for West Point residents runs from Monday through March 13. Registration for off-post residents runs from Feb. 27 through March 13.

Registration will only be granted to children whose physical will run through the full 10-week session. Recreational soccer games will be played from 5-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Recreational baseball games will be played from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For pricing and more details, call 938-4458.

West Point Club’s Samuel Adams Beer Dinner

Join the West Point Club for a four-course dinner paring a variety of lagers with our chef’s own creations from 6-9 p.m. March 3 in the Pierce Dining Room.

A brewery representative will be present to mingle during the event to outline each of the beers during dinner.

For reservations and pricing, call 938-5120.

Valentine’s Day Sunday Brunch

Join the West Point Club for its Valentine’s Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12. Perfect for a family celebration.

Traditional brunch items will be served, which includes a chef attendant action station and chocolate specialty desserts.

For more information and pricing, call 938-5120.

CYS Services need Soccer and Baseball Coaches

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for our spring recreation soccer and baseball season.

There will be four divisions for soccer and three divisions for baseball. For details, call 938-8896.