Keller Corner

Pediatric Patients at KACH returned from Family Practice back to Pediatrician

TRICARE Enrollments for pediatric patients at Keller Army Community Hospital have now been reversed. Those that were changed to a Family Practice provider in October/November 2016 have been returned to a Pediatrician.

Letters were mailed to beneficiaries, in early December 2016, and phone calls were completed in January 2017, notifying families of the change.

Anyone that left a message on the Pediatrics Enrollment Hotline, your desire to remain with the new Primary Care Manager has been honored.

The hotline, 845-938-6006, will remain available through Feb. 15, for any additional questions or concerns.

Keller’s Patient Advisory Committee to meet Wednesday

The Keller Army Community Hospital Patient Advisory Committee will meet from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, in the Keller Dining Facility, second floor, KACH.

The PAC is open to the Greater West Point public and all beneficiaries.

The goal of the PAC is to provide our beneficiaries some insight into how Keller operates and to receive some input into how we can better serve our beneficiaries.

If you would like to attend the PAC, contact Barbara Norvell by phone at 938-6550; or via e-mail at Barbara.a.norvell.civ@mail.mil.

KACH EDIS provides free Developmental/Hearing Screenings

West Point’s Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) program is scheduled to provide developmental/hearing screenings for West Point children from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Screenings, which are for children ages birth to five years, will be conducted at the Stony CDC (1207 Patrick Trail, West Point, NY) in conjunction with Audiology, EDIS and West Point Schools.

This service is “by appointment only.” To make an appointment, call EDIS at 845-938-2689 or 938-6868.

Some children may need help in reaching their developmental milestones in communication skills, learning, behavior and/or social interactions.

The EDIS staff provides parent support and training to assist the child/family in reaching those milestones.

EDIS is a voluntary program that encourages parental involvement and participation.

JOES Replies Help Keller Better Serve Our Beneficiaries

The Joint Outpatient Experience Survey has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey. JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming a high reliability organization. Keller requests that you don’t forget to fill out the survey if you receive it in the mail. Keller values you your comments and suggestions.

Keller clinics can receive up to $1,000 for each “completely satisfied” survey returned.

Surveys returned with satisfactory marks help us keep our clinics up to date with the latest equipment and services available.