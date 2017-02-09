Army Gymnastics claim “Star” over Navy

By Ally Kerin Army Athletic Communications

Trailing 198.50-198.30 after three events, the Army West Point Gymnastics team claimed the final two events (parallel bars and high bar) to turn back Navy, 405.85-403.00, in the annual “Star” Series Feb. 4 at Gross Sports Center.

Army highlights and match notes

• Nathan Goff and Leo Genders set the pace winning pommel horse (13.95) and high bar (14.6), respectively, as the No. 13 Black Knights’ depth proved the difference as the No. 11 Midshipmen claimed four individual winners along with the all-around champion.

• The Black Knights saw four competitors notch scores over 14.00 on the vault.

• Army topped Navy in the parallel bars by a close score of 67.45-66.40.

How it happened

• Army began the meet on the floor with Seth Cannon leading the way with a score of 13.5. Genders converted a 13.35 which is a season-high.

• The Black Knights combined for a season-high 65.00 on the floor, but trailed the Mids who totaled 65.90.

• The Cadets then moved to the pommel horse where Brandon Shively started things off with a career-high performance of 13.45.

• Goff was next and tallied his career-high on the event of 13.95. Andre Hufnagel (13.20) and Rex Scott (13.05) both scored marks over 13.00 to fuel Army to a 66.55-64.70 advantage over Navy.

• Ryan Wilson was the first competitor on the still rings with a personal-best 13.75 to nip his former mark of 13.7. Goff’s score of 13.20 was the second-best in the event for Army.

• Army was outstanding on the vault with four competitors scoring over 14.00.

• Wilson boasted the top score with a 14.70, a career-high, while Genders (14.30), Cannon (14.15) and Tombrink (14.15) followed closely behind.

• Grant Cullen excelled on the parallel bars for the Black Knights and turned out a 13.7 routine. Elija-Ty Phelps also scored highly with a 13.15 to help Army edge the Midshipmen in the event 67.45-66.40.

• The high bar closed-out the meet and is Army’s top apparatus along with vault. The meet was too close to call so all eyes were on the competitors.

• Alejandro Tombrink scored a solid 13.70 to start things off. Genders secured marks of 14.60 to give him a season-high. Goff was next and turned out a 14.20 to maintain the Black Knights’ lead. Cannon was Army’s final competitor and secured the victory with a 13.60.