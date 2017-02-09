Yearlings enjoy their weekend

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Class of 2019 Cadets honor their fallen classmates, Cadets Thomas Surdyke (in photo) and Brandon Jackson, who passed away in 2016, with banners commemorating their lives. Each member of the Class of 2019 signed the banners which memorialized each cadet. Former Undersecretary of the Army, Patrick Murphy, speaks to the Class of 2019 during Yearling Winter Weekend about his appreciation for West Point's independent thinkers, winning culture and creating leaders of character for a lifetime of service. "Yearling Winter Weekend was an opportunity for me to bring my best friend to a dance, show him West Point. My dad's pretty much my best friend, he doesn't really know much about West Point, so last year, I brought him as my date and this year I decided to do the same thing, and show him how cool West Point really is… I think Yearling Winter Weekend is one of the stepping stones to finally graduating from West Point, it's like you're almost done with your second year at West Point, in a couple months, we're going to affirm, and it's kind of like taking into reality that this is real, you're about to join the Army." —Class of 2019 Cadet Angelita Martinez.

Yearling Winter Weekend for the Class of 2019 took place Feb. 4 at Washington Hall. While the night was filled with celebration, it also commemorated the lives of Class of 2019 Cadets Thomas Surdyke and Brandon Jackson.

“Although tonight we celebrate Yearling Winter Weekend and the culmination of our achievements as we look exuberantly toward the future; we must always remember our past, and our fallen,” Cadet Collin Cooley, Class of 2019 Ring and Crest Chairperson, said. “Tonight, we pay homage to two of our classmates and brothers: Thomas Surdyke and Brandon Jackson. While they are not with us this evening, Tom and Brandon will forever live on in the spirit of this class.”

The class then watched a video made by Cadet Ian Mcbride, paying homage to their fallen comrades.

Following the video, cadets brought out banners signed by members of the Class of 2019 with quotes that embodied each of the cadets who had passed on.

Surdyke’s banner read, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.” Jackson’s read, “Scared money don’t make no money.”

Surdyke’s mother and father, Janice and Tim, attended the ceremony in honor of their son.

Following the remembrance, Class of 2019 President, Cadet John Iredale, spoke to his class. He said that he can describe his class using three words: Family, Warriors and a Beacon to the people around them.

“We are brothers and sisters. We share a bond that cannot be imitated by any other type of relationship… We have fought through hardships to get to where we are today and have endured numerous obstacles. We are tough, resilient, strong and agile,” he said about being a family of warriors.

“The United States Military Academy is training us to not only be a fighting force, but this institution is instilling and influencing our morality,” Iredale added. “We are inspiring the world around us.”

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. then took the podium, welcoming the Class of 2019 and guests. He also took time to memorialize the fallen cadets.

“I know our thoughts are also with our two brothers whom we honored this evening, Tom Surdyke and Brandon Jackson,” he started. “I know they are here with us in spirit tonight, celebrating with you. They will never be forgotten and they will always be part of the Long Gray Line.”

Caslen continued by honoring the Class of 2019, noting the strength of the cadets.

“One thing is for sure, the Class of 2019 is strong, and doing well, and I speak for the entire leadership team when I say that we could not be more proud in all that you have accomplished thus far… you’re all doing great, and keep it up,” he said.

Then, Caslen introduced former Undersecretary of the Army, Patrick Murphy, by highlighting his achievements and one event in particular that hits close to home.

“During Navy week here, you’ll recall, that he did a tandem jump with the Army’s parachute team, the Golden Knights, and landed in the middle of the plain and, since after that jump, we ended the 15th year losing streak and beat Navy that weekend, I asked him that he come back next December for another jump,” he said. “We just don’t want to mess up the mojo.”

Murphy began by thanking the Class of 2019 for having him, and also remembered Surdyke and Jackson.

“Thank you. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your family, because I will tell you, I know you’ve already gone through a lot of adversity, losing two of your brothers,” he said.

Murphy went on to remind the cadets of the achievement it takes to get accepted to be a cadet at West Point, noting that while 14,000 high schoolers may open a file, only 2,299 actually qualify to get in and only 1,262 were admitted to enter the Class of 2019.

“You’re here,” he said. “You’re here at a place that I like to refer to as the Athens and Sparta of America, because every cadet at West Point is an athlete, every cadet has to have scholastic ability above their peers to lead men and women when they leave here.”

Murphy said that there are three attributes to West Pointers that stand out. The first, that West Point created leaders who are independent thinkers.

“When you are here, you are educated,” he said. “You are here to be critical thinkers and we need you to lead this Army.”

Second, is the winning culture, mentioning he was proud of the cadets for beating Navy at football in December and for winning four of four sporting events against Navy the same day as the banquet.

“When you win in the small things, you win in the big things,” he stated. “The Army is America’s varsity team. The land forces of our country, the Army and the Marine Corps, have done the heavy lifting, have answered the call, have done what it took to keep our families safe here at home and I applaud the Class of 2019 because you all signed up knowing what you’re going to get into.”

The last, is West Point’s mission, to develop leaders of character for a lifetime of service.

“You are expected to serve for a lifetime, you are expected to serve this nation and to give back,” he said. “That’s what veterans do all the time.”

Murphy thanked the class for allowing him to come speak with them and finished with a final thought.

“Always remember why you came here in the first place, and that is to serve,” Murphy concluded. “To represent the United States of America, and in John’s words, to be a warrior, to do what’s necessary, and do what’s necessary to make all of your classmates, your moms and dads, and your loved ones proud, especially, to Tom and Brandon.”

Following Murphy’s speech, Iredale presented him with a cadet saber as a token of gratitude.