2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Powerlifting: The Army Powerlifting team traveled to Latham, New York for the Northeast Powerlifting Championships Jan. 28-29. This served as an opportunity for all new members to qualify for the USAPL Collegiate Nationals and for all veteran members to help the new members make sure they were at the right place at the right time and using good judgment when calling their attempt numbers.

Of the new members of the team, all successfully qualified for nationals, with 10 cadets receiving medals in their respective weight classes. Furthermore, no members missed any more than one lift in any of their attempts.

Even when it wasn’t a particular cadet’s turn to lift, they were consistently there to support their teammates.

Army Powerlifting is now 10 short weeks away from USAPL nationals.

The team plans to continue to grow stronger and more knowledgeable with every day that passes so they can dominate at nationals the same way they did last year.

First-place medalists were Annette Yoon, Matthew McDonough, Allison Voll, John Linden, Julia Hsu and Brian Degori. Second-place medalists were John Roll, Denny Chung, Tim Sweeney and Brandon Roseborough.

Climbing (Mountaineering): The West Point Climbing team competed in the first collegiate climbing competition of the year Jan. 28 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Along with West Point, more than 10 schools competed in the competition to include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Connecticut and Yale University.

Members of the climbing team competed in speed climbing, bouldering and top roping. For eight members of the team this was their first competition and first chance to employ the long hours of practice.

The climbing team performed well, and had many individual standout performances. The team had 26 placements in the top 20 in the various divisions.

Most notably Class of 2020 Cadet Morgan Hall placed eighth in the women’s bouldering division in her first competition. Class of 2017 Cadet Lyra Kwak placed ninth in women’s top rope and second in women’s speed climbing.

Class of 2017 Cadet Mick Boggs and Class of 2018 Cadet Peter Mueller placed fifth and eighth, respectively, in men’s top rope respectively. Mueller and Class of 2017 Cadets Brian Hazen and Dan Reape took third, sixth and ninth place, respectively, in men’s speed climbing.

This competition was a strong start to the season and just the first step to a successful season. VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

