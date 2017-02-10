Cadet-run sports program leadership summit for high school students teaches inclusion and teamwork

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Student leaders of five high schools from the Hudson Valley area, including James I. O’Neill High School, attended a Unified Sports Leadership Summit Feb. 3 to gain ideas and thoughts on how best to expand their Unified Sports Program in their schools.

The Unified Sports Program joins people with learning and physical challenges on the same sports teams as able-bodies individuals to train together and play together to promote friendship and understanding in a shared competitive experience.

Unified Sports was pioneered by Special Olympics and is run in partnership with Special Olympics.

All participants have modest skills and the teammates’ varied challenges place the emphasis on teamwork.

Class of 2018 Cadets Jordan Isham, Liam Fulton, Mike Garrett and Class of 2019 Cadet Ellen Dougherty brought five schools from the Hudson Valley to West Point to brainstorm how they can expand the program in their respective high schools.

“We gather them in small groups in their school and they work on how they can implement expansion of their program to include those with disabilities,” Dougherty said.

One of the ways to expand a program, for example, is to find times and availability for the use of the school’s gym and ways to get the community involved.

“At West Point, we partnered with the Army Community Service and the Exceptional Family Members Program, which has been a great help,” Dougherty said. “We started here as a group two years ago and meet twice a month. It’s also a way for families to explore the program.”

Isham started the program at West Point and began involving other cadets.

The Unified Sports Program has faced many challenges since its inception, largely due to the lack of funding, but the program continues to grow each year and the cadets have never failed to make use of local venues and services for events.

“I started the Unified Sports Program when I was a plebe two and a half years ago,” Isham said. “Although not a Directorate of Cadet Activities Club, Unified Sports is a cadet-run program for special needs families in the community, largely consisting of Sunday afternoon get-togethers such as playing soccer, horseback riding and bowling. Over the past three years, the program has served about 40 children and their families with over 50 cadets volunteering their time. Much of the program’s success is due Mrs. Josephine Toohey, program manager of the Exceptional Family Member Program who helps to run and support the program each semester. This past week, the cadets of the Unified Sports Program launched West Point’s first youth leadership summit in partnership with the Special Olympics, New York. The theme for the summit is “Leading with Inclusion.”

Toohey said the program is going well and continues to grow as community members become aware of the program.

“We query families to see what is important to them,” Toohey said. “What is great to see is the friendships with the children and the families that have developed over the two years the program has been in existence and families are very interested in the surrounding area. Few towns support this type of program. The West Point Unified Sports Program includes children with or without special needs around the community and includes families and siblings.”