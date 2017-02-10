Calway wins Armed Forces Cross Country Championship

Submitted by West Point Marathon Team

Capt. Kelly Calway, a Department of Physical Education instructor, won the Armed Forces Cross Country Championship Feb. 4 in Bend, Ore. Calway pulled away on the final two laps, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Capt. Meghan Curran, 2009 USMA graduate, with a time of 38:18. Photo by Tom Higgins/All-Army Sports Members of the All-Army Women's Cross Country team pose for a team shot after their strong preformance at the Armed Forces Cross Country Championship Feb. 4. From left to right are Spec. Susan Tanui, Capt. Kelly Calway, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Comfort (USMA '15), Sgt. Ester Spradling, Capt. Meghan Curran (USMA '09) and Spec. Ruth Keino. Photo by Tom Higgins/All-Army Sports

On a snow covered golf course in Bend, Oregon, Department of Physical Education Capt. Kelly Calway won the Armed Forces Cross Country Championship Feb. 4.

Heavy snow covered the course with two feet of snow, but a legion of volunteers using snow blowers and shovels cleared a 2-kilometer loop through the snow in time for the race. While the course was marked with two foot snowbanks on each side, warming temperatures and rain provided runners with a wet and sloppy course of ice, slippery grass and mud on race day.

Calway settled into the lead by the first kilometer of the 10K course and held a six-second lead over teammate Capt. Meghan Curran, 2009 USMA graduate, after the first lap. By the end of the second lap, it was a two-person race between the two Army runners.

Curran reduced the gap on the third lap, but Calway pulled away on the final two laps, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Curran with a time of 38:18.

This was Calway’s third Armed Forces Cross Country title, but the first since 2013.

Overall, Calway was happy with her performance.

“Due to deployment, pregnancy and injury, it’s been a while since I’ve put on spikes and raced in the mud,” Calway, the DPE instructor, said. “The conditions and the course were tough, but I had a solid day and happy to reclaim the title.”

Last year’s champion from the Navy finished a distant third, more than a minute and a half behind and prevented the Army from sweeping the podium.

The tough conditions didn’t faze the Army runners who soundly won the team title by placing all six runners in the top ten.

Spec. Ruth Keino finished fourth, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Comfort (2015 USMA graduate) came in seventh, Sgt. Ester Spradling finished eighth and Spec. Susan Tanui came in 10th.

It was the team’s third consecutive victory over the other services.

Calway attributed the team’s strong performance to the Army West Point Track and Field team’s victory over Navy Feb. 4.

“The Women’s team spent race morning live streaming the Army Navy Track Meet and drew inspiration from the incredible performances of the Cadets on the Army West Point Track team,” Calway said.

The three-hour time difference allowed the team to watch just prior to starting their warm-up.

Col. Liam Collins, coach of the All-Army team and Department of Military Instruction’s Director of Defense and Strategic Studies Program, was pleased with the women’s performance.

“For half the team, this was their first 10K cross country race and their first Armed Forces Championship, so it was great to see them perform so well on a very challenging course,” Collins said. “Kelly (Calway) hasn’t run a cross country race in four years, so it was particularly impressive to see her get the win and pickup right where she left off.”

In addition to coaching, Collins also raced in the U.S. Masters (over 40) National Championship and finished in 11th place.

Not to be outdone, the All-Army men also soundly defeated their service rivals for the fifth straight year.

In additional to winning the Armed Forces title, Olympian Spec. Leonard Korir was crowned as the U.S. national champion when he outkicked former Army Reservist Stanley Kebenei to the finish line.

The Armed Forces race is held in conjunction with the U.S. national championship, which allows the Army runners to race against not only the best runners from the other services, but also the best runners in the country.

Teammate and fellow Olympian Spec. Shadrack Kipchirchir, joined Korir on the podium with his third-place finish.

With their finish, Korir and Kipchirchir qualified for the U.S. national team and will be representing the U.S. at the World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, Uganda in March.